BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Cowan was one of first Black teachers in county

Peggy Cowan was one of many who attended a one-room school in Laurel County. But her school was solely for Black children - in an area in the Hazel Green community where she called home.
"We went to the Black school, is what they called it. It was down by the market (Apeyard Market on KY 490) and it was for everyone from first grade to eighth grade," she said.
It wasn't until the mid-60s that Cowan and other Black students were permitted to go to public school, and they rode the bus to Hazel Green to high school. Cowan said she encountered some prejudice from the white students in the area, especially on the bus ride to school.
"We were called [the N word] on the bus," she said. "I do remember that. And there was an incident at school one day where two boys got in a fight."
Those involved in the fight, she said, were called to the principal's office.
"The principal, Mr. Chesnut, wouldn't tolerate it. After that fight, there wasn't any other incidents like that," she said. "It just stopped."
Graduating high school in 1967, Cowan went on to further her education at Sue Bennett College and then on to Cumberland College (now University of the Cumberlands) to finish college. She obtained her teaching certification and began teaching at Hazel Green Elementary in 1973. She credits her career to her grandfather, who held a desire to become a teacher.
"My grandparents raised me and my grandfather always wanted to be a teacher. That was his dream," she explained. "He paid for my school and inspired me to be a teacher. I graduated on Friday and my grandfather died early Saturday morning."
In the 1970s, there were few Black teachers in the area, although Cowan said she was the second to join the staff at Hazel Green.
"The first Black teacher there was Lillian Butner, I was the second," she explained. "I started out teaching third grade, then fourth, then to primary classes when they started those. I taught 27 years at Hazel Green."
Cowan said she didn't encounter a lot of prejudice in a small town like London, but she does remember some restrictions against Black people in her younger days.
"We'd take a taxi cab and go to town on Saturday. We couldn't eat at some of the restaurants and at the drug stores. But there was a restaurant on the corner by the courthouse where we could eat. We could go order at the fountains in the drug stores, but we couldn't stay in there and eat," she explained.
With all the controversy surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement, the deaths of Black people at the hands of police, Cowan said she didn't have to deal with an abundance of prejudice, although she realizes that larger cities did deal with that situation. But she remembers her grandmother warning her about the issues that Black people faced in other areas and Cowan said she avoided going places where those situations existed.
"There were places where families were run out of town or if some moved in, they were harassed and moved away," she said.
Like most people, Cowan has watched the news and is saddened by the happenings in the world. She said the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor were issues that needed to be addressed and those responsible should face punishment.
"My grandmother always told me that once you take a life, you can't ever give it back," she said. "I don't know the whole story of what happened with those - only what is on the news. But I hate that people have to go through that."
Cowan said that it is unfortunate that people hate another person because of their ethnic background.
"You can't judge a person by the color of their skin. It's what's under the skin that counts. If I could save your life, the same thing is under your skin that is under mine," she said.
While more attention is being given to the struggles that ethnic groups face and have faced over the years, Cowan said she believes that accepting one another is vital to the future.
"I wish everyone could live together and love one another. Then maybe there wouldn't be the hatred we have now," she added. "Maybe things will change and the younger generations will have better. And maybe someday, there will be no prejudice at all."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.