Among the many designations of the month of February is Black History Month, established as "Negro History Week" in 1926 by Carter G. Woodson.
Woodson was a historian and his work contributed to the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History. The second week of February was set aside to commemorate that week, deliberately coinciding with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. Lincoln was president of the United States during the Civil War, which had much focus on equal rights and ending slavery.
Douglass was born a slave but escaped after his third try and rose to prominence as an author, intellect and human rights leader. His autobiography in 1845, "Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, an American slave" became a best-seller and his words at abolitionist churches were quoted in newspapers and are credited with the movement to end slavery in the U.S. Douglass was the first African-American to hold a high ranking position in the United States government, as a diplomat in the Dominican Republic and Haiti. He was also the first African-American to be nominated for Vice President.
Woodson used their February birthdays as a guideline for the Negro History Week, which focused on teaching Black American history in public schools. The inaugural year had less than ecstatic enthusiasm, with only three states and two major U.S. cities participating in that effort.
According to an article in Wikipedia, Carlson considered the teaching of Black history as vital to the appreciation and contributions made by Black Americans. By 1929, Black history was being taught in some schools and churches. The first-ever Black History Month celebration was held at Kent State University in Ohio from Jan. 2 to February 28, 1970. It took a few years before Black History Month was recognized across the country, but it was recognized by President Gerald Ford in 1976 when the United States celebrated its Bicentennial.
While the world remembers Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his teachings of equality for all people of all races, there are many Black Americans who made an impact on the world as well, although not met with the recognition that King received. Some of those, according to The Undefeated, are:
• Robert Abbott (1870-1940) - Founded The Chicago Defender, one of the most important Black newspapers in history.
• Rosa Parks (1913-2005) - Because she refused to give up her seat on a public bus to a white passenger, Parks initiated controversy that resulted in the Montgomery, Alabama bus boycott. She has been termed as "the first lady of civil rights" and "the mother of the freedom movement."
• Muhammad Ali (1942-2016) - Known for his prowess in the boxing ring, Ali was an activist who drew attention when he refused to be drafted in the Vietnam War. He earned numerous titles and championships in the ring as well as drawing attention to the fight of Black Americans.
• Shirley Chisholm (1984-2005) - The first Black woman elected to the U.S. Congress in 1968, where she represented a district in New York for 12 years. Chisholm was also the first woman to seek the Presidential nomination in 1972.
• Benjamin O. Davis Sr. (1880-1970) - The first African American general for the U.S. Army fought for desegregation of U.S. forces in Europe during World War II.
• Dr. Charles Drew (1904-1950) - As a physician, Drew revolutionized medical practices by studying plasma, which is the liquid portion of blood. He learned that plasma can be stored longer than whole blood, which aided in the medical procedures of that time.
• Edward "Duke" Ellington (1899-1974) - Musician and band leader, Ellington made his march in the jazz arena, adding another facet to the soul music and Motown sound dominant in the 1960s civil rights movement.
• Aretha Franklin (1942-2018) - Touted as the "Queen of Soul," Franklin left a lasting legacy with her strong vocals reflecting her gospel childhood as the daughter of a Pentecostal preacher. She blended those musical roots with the sound of the blues, elevating her to one of the most revered singers and performers of all time.
• Jesse Jackson (1941 to present) - Another civil rights activist, Jackson is credited with paving the way for election of a Black president. In fact, he ran for that position himself in 1984 and despite his defeat, continued his mission of equal treatment of African Americans.
• Michael Jackson (1958-2009) - His life was relatively short, but he rose from humble beginnings with his family group to become one of the most popular performing artists of the 20th century and into the 21st century. His dance moves became the model for children to adults. Despite some negative publicity and legal charges, Jackson retains the title of "King of Pop."
• Katherine Johnson (1918-2020) - Her mathematical genius sent her to NASA during the Space Age, where she computed data for the space missions. She was one of three Black students chosen to integrate into the West Virginia University in 1939, with her success elevating to the NASA position.
• Michael Jordan (1963 to present) - Also known as "MJ," Jordan is touted as "the greatest basketball player of all time" for his success both in college and in the NBA. He starred in the 1996 film, "Space Jam," which blended Jordan into an animated cast. His promotion of Nike Air Jordan sneakers remain popular today.
