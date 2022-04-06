His eyesight is deteriorating and he has some trouble with his knees, but that doesn't keep Jacob (Jack) Blanton from raising a garden and maintaining his home.
In fact, just last fall he was outside cutting weeds manually with a scythe - the predecessor to the modern-day weed eater.
While that is unusual in today's society, it is even more rare that Blanton was doing such activities at 101 years old.
Celebrating his 102nd birthday on March 25, Blanton's memory remains very clear and he remains as active as his health allows - which is nearly every activity he has done all his life. He still cooks his own food, does dishes, sweeps and mops the floors. and does some cleaning, although his daughter comes a few times a week to help out.
He has no secret for living a long life.
"I didn't really think about it. You just live life as it comes. I have a lot of good memories," he said. "I don't think about dying - I have a good time living."
Blanton was born in New York in 1920 but the family moved to Wallins Creek, Kentucky in 1921. With his father being a coal miner, the family relocated again when Blanton was 16, this time going to Lynch, where Blanton lived most of his life.
He got the nickname of "Jack" rather than "Jake," the usual shortened version of his legal name "Jacob."
"There was another boy they called Jake but he got in trouble a lot so they called me Jack so we wouldn't get mixed up," he said, laughing.
He was just a child when The Great Depression hit, but he said despite the hard times of that era, he considered it "part of living."
"You just duck your head and go on," he said.
When World War II began, he volunteered for the Army right after Pearl Harbor was struck by Japanese planes.
"I was going to be drafted, so I volunteered," he said. "I was in the Army Air Corps as an aircraft mechanic. I spent one year and 3 months overseas, mostly in China."
Just after he left the military, the Army Air Corps was separated from the Army, becoming the U.S. Air Force. Blanton, like many men during that time, sought work outside Kentucky after he returned home and landed a job at the Blue Ash Airport, a suburb of Cincinnati, where he worked fabricating masonite.
"Blue Ash wanted to expand and be a major airport, but the Cincinnati airport didn't like that. So the Blue Ash Airport shut down and we were all without a job," he explained.
Blanton returned to Kentucky where he also worked in coal mines with his father until his father retired and moved to London. Blanton and his family stayed in eastern Kentucky, where Blanton continued to work in the mines, logging in 32 years in that field. After his father passed away, Blanton and his family moved to London to take care of Blanton's mother - and here was where he raised his family of four children.
"I have four children, five if you count Hershel and I count him as a son. He's been like a son to me," he said.
Despite his age, Blanton's memory remains intact - he recalled the first phone the family had - a "party line" that had several residences on one line.
"You'd pick up the phone and hear somebody talking to someone else," he said. "We had three kids before we got a phone - they had to run the lines from town."
Blanton's son, Rex, said the rules in the Blanton household were strict - a statement to which Blanton agreed.
"I told them the phone was not just for talking for no reason," he said.
Although Blanton has developed macular degeneration in his eyes and he's had trouble with his knees since 2005, he still remains as active as possible.
He realized that his eyes were failing and stopped driving when he was 98, saying, "When I couldn't see two lights in front of me, I quit driving. I miss it though."
He said he had chores to do growing up but still had time to enjoy some things, such as basketball, playing in elementary and middle school.
"I wanted to play in high school. I was a good player, but I was short and they were looking for height," he said.
He also played croquet and baseball and managed the Lynch Little League for 6 years as well as serving as Cub Master for the Boy Scouts.
In his later years, he continued to work - volunteering at Come-Unity Cooperative Care, where he helped with the Christmas baskets for many years. His wife worked for CCC during the summers.
Blanton always taught his children lessons about life, especially instilling moral and work ethics.
"He was a teaching father," said Rex. "He taught us Christian values."
Blanton considers his teachings to be something he was taught himself.
"Never tell a lie," he said. "Always be honest in everything you do. My dad told me that a liar is worse than a thief. A thief can take something but a liar can destroy your life."
He said he once felt he had a calling for the ministry but said he "got involved in other things."
"I wonder if I made a mistake," he added.
But his Christian views have prevailed throughout his life - he has attended Liberty Baptist Church for many years, although he doesn't attend as much as he once did.
Today, Blanton feels that technology is the ruination of society.
"All this technology is destroying us," he said. "People aren't sociable anymore. Television came in and everybody sat around looking at a little box. Now they sit around looking at a phone. Nobody watched TV at our house until they got their lessons done. People need to get back to the old way of living - where your neighbor is your friend and people help each other. There's no camaraderie among people now."
As he lives his life, Blanton still feels that socialization is the key to life and denounces all the technology of today.
"I know you can't stop progress, but progress can hurt you eventually."
