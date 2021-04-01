The renovated Block 300 on Main Street celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday morning.
Local Honey, owned by Phil and Lisa Smith, Steve Robinson and Al and Brenda Royster, opened earlier this year and continues to extend its services. Currently a covered back patio is being prepared for use later this spring. A metal building on the property will be renovated to include seating and a stage area - planned to open mid-summer.
Local Honey offers farm fresh produce in their menu and recently opened for lunch and brunch to offset their dinner menu. Local Honey is open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; brunch is offered on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Evening dining is available from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call (606) 657-5964.
Redeemed is the second business to occupy the new storefronts along Main Street. Owner Amber Schaser Royster offers women's clothing with hopes of adding men's and children's clothing in the near future. The store is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. To learn more, call (606) 344-9850.
The Make Space, the third business located in the Block 300, offers a variety of activities for all ages. Tables line the back section of the five-phase business that ranges from professional photography to art.
Clay, Paper Scissors offers creative art and hopes to add pottery to their roster in the near future. Oriented toward enhancing artistic creativity, this service unites children and adults in creative ventures. The Flourish Factory has classes to encourage women of all ages with business tips, guidance and other supportive aspects to assist them in building a successful business and self-confidence. The Play Truck also enhances the creativity of children through interactive activities.
A Project of Love Sewing Studio offers sewing classes for children ages 8 to 12, 13 to 18, and ages 18 and over. These classes demonstrate how personalized projects can result in unique ideas and gifts, or just to have a leisurely hobby that results in self-confidence and pride.
Times and classes vary, so visit The Make Space on Facebook or call (606) 312-1144 for more information.
Block 300 also offers luxury apartments on the second floor. Four of those are completed and the fifth is expected to be available soon. These living quarters enhance the trend toward city living and provides a birds-eye view of downtown London.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.