April is Autism Awareness Month and the Laurel County Public Library hosted a Blow Bubbles for Autism event on Tuesday morning.
Participants were encouraged to wear blue, the color for Autism Awareness, and blow bubbles.
"Bubbles are symbols of joy, hope, and laughter. Join us as we blow bubbles, make new friends, and build autism awareness," said the event overview on the library's Facebook page.
There will also be an Autism Walk on Saturday, April 23 at Farmers Market in which groups and individuals are encouraged to come out and show support for the thousands of families affected by Autism.
