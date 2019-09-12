BLOWOUT WIN: North Laurel handles Barbourville with ease

LONDON — North Laurel entered Tuesday’s game against Barbourville with only 10 goals scored, but by the time they were finished with their match with the Tigers, they had doubled their season total, and then some.
The Jaguars exploded for 11 goals during their 11-0 rout of Barbourville while improving to 3-8-1 during the process.
“I am pleased with the way we came out and played,” North Laurel coach David Broyles said. “We came out playing hard and was able to play everybody. It seemed like they had fun for once. This (win) gives us momentum and any momentum we can gather will help.”
Broyles’ squad scored early and often as Jackson McCowan led the way with three goals while Kievan Hutson and Mark Mounce added two goals apiece. Brayden Cassidy, Ahmed Khan, Anotonio Coria and Gavin Tincher each added a goal apiece in the victory while keeper Henry Chappell recorded his third shutout of the season.
“I still feel like we have a lot of potential,” Broyles said. “We have to put it together and keep the ball rolling. This was a good start and we need to continue to keep trying to progress.”
North Laurel will be back in action Tuesday on the road against Perry Central before traveling to play Madison Southern on Thursday.
