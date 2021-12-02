featured Bluegrass Baker hosts ribbon cutting ceremony By Nita Johnson Staff Writer Dec 2, 2021 1 hr ago Photo by Nita Johnson Bluegrass Baker hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday. Bluegrass Baker offers homemade cupcakes, cakes, and a variety of desserts and drinks. They are located on Dixie Street directly behind the London Community Center. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Baker Bluegrass Gastronomy Ceremony Cupcake Nita Johnson Ribbon Photo Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries BOGGS, Isaac MCKINNEY, Shelby HOUSE, Delmas WILLIAMS, Ruth MCQUEEN, Ronnie Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan charged with murder from Nov. double fatalityLondon eye doctor indicted for charges of theft by deception, devising scheme to defraud KMA30 receive indictments including drug chargesCLAY’S BIG DAY: North Laurel’s Sizemore hits school-record nine 3-pointers during Jaguars’ win over Red BirdCafe, Sweetie's Ice Cream, other businesses coming to Laurel CountyROLLING WITH THE PUNCHES: South Laurel senior Rachel Presley perseveres through whatever comes her wayYellow Jackets set to surprise with Steely's returnTwo arrested on assault charges in separate incidentsREADY TO GO: 5-star phenom Reed Sheppard ready to take North Laurel to the next levelSaint Joseph London volunteers award scholarships to local students Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
