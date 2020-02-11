LEXINGTON, Ky. – Bluegrass Care Navigators is honored to be on the 2020 list of 100 Best Places to Work in Kentucky, as designated by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management, and ClearPath Mutual Insurance Company.
“This designation is a direct reflection of our team, who come to work every day dedicated to providing compassionate, patient-centered care to the seriously ill,” said CEO Liz Fowler. “That commitment, as our team travels across much of our state to serve patients, is the beginning of a culture we nurture and the core of our success.”
Bluegrass Care Navigators is among 31 entities in the large company category with more than 500 employees. Winners were selected in small, medium and large business categories. The selection process, managed by Best Companies Group, is based on an assessment of the company’s employee policies and procedures and the results of an internal employee survey.
The employee survey covers many factors of workplace satisfaction including leadership and planning, relationships with supervisors, work environment, corporate culture and communication, role satisfaction, training and development, and pay and benefits.
“Feedback from our team is critically important to our organization’s success,” said Vice President of Human Resources Danita Ross. “Our employees’ survey responses guide us each year as we set our strategic priorities. The Best Places to Work designation confirms that our team is the heart of our success.”
The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the 2020 winners and announce rankings at an awards dinner on April 23 in Lexington.
Headquartered in Lexington, Bluegrass Care Navigators provides hospice care in 32 counties across central, eastern and northern Kentucky. In addition, the agency supports those facing serious illness or chronic disease with private duty nursing, home primary care, transitional care, adult day health care, and adult and pediatric palliative care services. For more information, visit www.bgcarenav.org or call 855-492-0812
