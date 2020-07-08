Her Kentucky background is an influence on the items that Angela Sergent has stocked inside her newly opened gift shop, Bluegrass Class.
Located at 565 West Hwy. 192, Suite 106, this new business brings a cozy and comfortable shopping option to residents in Laurel and surrounding counties.
Whether it be a birthday, anniversary, wedding or other special occasion, Bluegrass Class has a wide variety of items ranging from wall hangings, Kentucky Wildcat mugs, scented candles, tote bags and other items available for purchase.
In an official ribbon-cutting on Tuesday morning - the first since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down many businesses - city and local officials gathered to celebrate the new business venture. All present donned their masks for social distancing but the smiles in their eyes noted the celebration that business is bouncing back.
Bluegrass Class hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday and closed on Sunday. They can be reached at 606 657-5192.
