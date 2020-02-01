SOMERSET — After hearing the "Hook" for this year's Master Musicians Festival, you'll want to "Run Around" and get tickets quick.
Blues Traveler, the New Jersey bluesy rock band that was all over the MTV airwaves in the 1990s, is coming to Somerset this summer. They were revealed as the headlining act of the 2020 Master Musicians Festival (MMF) line-up last week at an announcement party held at Jarfly Brewing Co.
MMF Board President Tiffany Finley said that the volunteer board that makes MMF a reality each year has been "toying" with the idea of having Blues Traveler in and the right time finally arrived.
"They've been on the list for a few years now," she said. "We didn't want to do it too close to Counting Crows (another Top 40-type band that rose to popularity in the same era); we don't want to to be just a '90s throwback festival. We try to keep it pretty diverse. But we thought it's the perfect time to do it."
Blues Traveler had major hits with songs like "Run-Around" and "Hook" from the band's breakout album four in 1994 but have continued to perform and record music since then, with their last album "Hurry Up & Hang Around" being released in 2018.
"Blues Traveler is respected by people who are really into music -- John Popper is one of the best harmonica players in the world -- but they've had that commercial crossover success also," said Finley.
Having a well-known name that stokes the embers of nostalgia can't hurt MMF's fortunes, certainly; this year, it may be particularly helpful. Last year's festival did a number on the annual event's fortunes. A violent storm swept through the area Saturday evening, shortly before headliner Jason Isbell was to take the stage. The festival had to be cancelled; Isbell never got to play, and a significant number of fans who came to hear him didn't end up attending.
"A few things happened: It was so hot that day that the base crowd didn't come out. Everyone was waiting for the sun to go down," said Finley. "I remember many years, even the Counting Crows year, I remember there not being as many people there, and then right around 7:30 or 8 p.m., people come in droves. We don't normally get a big crowd until then anyway, but with the heat, it was even more so. Then, just when people started to come, that's when the storm broke loose.
"That hurt ticket sales at the gate, and then it hurt our beer sales," she added. "We missed out on three hours of prime beer sales. That's how we've been funding these big line-ups. We still had to pay the headliner."
All that considered, "the festival is going to be fine," said Finley, "but we're just going to tighten our belts this year and make sure we're doing okay."
That includes increasing fundraising efforts to help make sure the festival is able to stay afloat. MMF has been recently running a "Future is Now Telethon" with a GoFundMe account to encourage people to donate (a link to the GoFundMe is on the festival's website at www.mastermusiciansfestival.org. MMF is giving out special perks for various levels of donations. MMF had also been conducting an online auction that ended with Friday's event
"(Last year) really drained a lot of the rainy day funds," said Finley. "If something else happens like that, the festival will be done. We have to protect it."
If that sounds gloomy, the rest of the line-up for 2020 should cheer you up. The Friday night headliner of the two-day outdoor music festival will be Arlo McKinley and the Lonesome Sound. McKinley is an MMF alum and a "Kentucky music festival favorite" in general, said Finley.
"He's one of those acts that's on the cusp of being big from the Kentucky music scene," said Finley.
Before McKinley on Friday night are The Wooks, another Bluegrass State band that plays bluegrass and has been to MMF before.
"We're bringing back a lot of festival favorites," said Finley, "not just our festival, but the Kentucky festival scene."
Finley also noted soulful artist Devon Gilfillian; The Steeldrivers, a Nashville progressive bluegrass act featuring Berea, Ky. native Kelvin Damrell -- it was formerly Chris Stapleton's band before he went solo; and Kelsey Waldon, a western Kentuckian who's the first artist signed to John Prine's record label in decades, as notable performers.
This year, the second stage down in the valley will be the Young Mary Records stage. The title sponsor is the creation of Casey County native Mary Sparr, who manages and promotes musical artists; she's been to MMF before with Colter Wall, noted Finley.
"It's kind of cool because she's local and has been here before," said Finley. "She's been dying to sponsor that stage, so we're letting her curate a lot of the acts on that stage. She has a really good ear for music."
Following is a complete list of artists on each stage at MMF:
Somersessions Acoustic Tent
Darrin Hacquard
Hill Country Devil
Bee Taylor
Maria Carelli
Hill House
Jordan Smart
John R Miller
Nick Jamerson
Young Mary
Records Stage
Buck the Taxidermist
Wayne Graham
Sylmar
David Vaughn Lindsey
Wade Sapp
Jamie Wyatt
Billy Don Burns
Morgan Wade
Matt Heckler
Main Stage
Tommy Cate and Friends
Songwriters Round Featuring Brian Combs, Tiffany Williams, Grayson Jenkins, Jen Shouse, Coby Langham and Kelly Caldwell
Driftwood Gypsies
Brother Smith
Cody Lee Meece
The Local Honeys
The Wooks
Kelsey Waldon
Devon Gilfillian
Arlo Mckinley and the Lonesome Sound
The Steeldrivers
Blues Traveler
This year's Master Musicians takes place July 17 and 18 at Festival Field at Somerset Community College. Tickets are now available at mastermusiciansfestival.org, currently for $45. Title sponsor this year is the City of Somerset.
