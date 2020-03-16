Blush Beauty Lounge celebrated its grand opening recently with a ribbon cutting ceremony with local dignitaries and Chamber of Commerce members. Blush Beauty Lounge is a full service hair and nail salon, located off South Laurel Road in the Finley business complex.
Blush Beauty Lounge opens to public
Jackie Dewayne Godsey, 49, husband of Selena of Corbin, died March 10, 2020. He was father of Tristen Godsey, Kayla Grisbsy and Jessica Hurley. Funeral services were Saturday, London Funeral Home. Burial was at Pine Hill Cemetery, Corbin.
Reba Lavonne Rosenbaum, 84, London, widow of late Phillip E. Rosenbaum, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020. Funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, London Funeral Home. Burial at Ralph George Family Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. Wednesday, London Funeral Home.
Joyce Evelyn Schott, age 91, widow of Elmer Schott, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at St. Joseph - London. Services were 1 PM Saturday, March 8, at Bowling Funeral Home. Burial followed at St. John's Cemetery, East Bernstadt.
