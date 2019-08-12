Bond reduction denied for man accused of assaulting infant

A request for a reduced bond was made Thursday for a Corbin man who allegedly assaulted an infant during the summer of 2017, though a judge denied to grant the request.
Brandon Louis Harris, 31, appeared in Laurel Circuit Court for a pretrial conference Thursday, where his attorney asked that the court consider amending Harris’ $50,000 cash bond to a figure more manageable for Harris to post. His attorney noted that Harris has “very little criminal history” and no prior felony charges, asking that the bond be modified to a 10 percent bond, which would only require $5,000 cash for Harris to be released.
Prosecutors swiftly objected.
“We can’t agree to that,” said Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Brandon Jones.
Despite having a low criminal history, Jones said that the facts of the case warrant the current bond amount.
Harris faces charges of first-degree assault for allegedly injuring an infant who would have been under six months of age when the incident occurred. According to Jones, the infant suffered extensive injuries, including “detached retinas, fractured ribs and a brain bleed” as a result.
Judge Michael Caperton found Harris to be a risk to public safety, denying the request by Harris’ attorney and keeping the $50,000 cash bond intact.
Prosecutors moved to set the case for trial, though Harris’ attorney stated they were still awaiting multiple discovery items, instead asking for another pretrial conference date. That has been set for Oct. 10 at 9 a.m.
Harris was arrested April 27 on his charges after being indicted on them by a Laurel County grand jury in March. According to the indictment, harris “engaged in conduct which created a grave risk of death” by “causing serious physical injury” to the infant. The victim’s date of birth listed in the indictment shows that the infant would have been three or four months old when the incident occurred.
Harris currently remains jailed in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
