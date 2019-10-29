Boo On Main brings out crowd for downtown trick or treat
Saturday night's Boo On Main saw a big crowd. Families gathered to collect candy from numerous local businesses and meet costumed figures. Additional treats included shaved ice, cotton candy and kettle corn.
Vogal Asher, of Crittenden, Kentucky passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the age of 69. He was born on March 20, 1950 in Red Bird, Kentucky. Vogal retired as a truck driver and was also part of the Masons. He enjoyed genealogy, camping, gardening, working…
