Boo On Main returns Saturday

Boo On Main returns to Main Street this Saturday from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. Twenty local businesses will hand out candy to trick or treating from the Laurel County Judicial Center on 305 South Main Street, all the way through Knox Street. Children will also be given Italian ice, a bag of cotton candy and bag of kettle corn -- all free.
"It gives all the kids here just a safe option to go trick or treating," said Brittany Cradic, co-director of London Tourism. "Parents like to get dressed up with their kids too. It's just a really fun time for the community to come together."
Main Street roads will be closed off this same afternoon at 5 p.m.
The event promises a safe space for families to go trick-or-treating, but here are some additional safety tips, courtesy of SafeKids.Org:
— Carry glowsticks or flashlights, adorn costumes and bags with reflective stickers or tape, and wear light colors to ensure you're seen by drivers in the dark.
— Kids under the age of 12 should always have a parent or guardian with them when trick-or-treating.
— Drivers should slow down, pay attention and use their headlights to keep aware of children who may run into the street.
— Make sure kids cross the street at corners or crosswalks, following the discretion of traffic signals and looking both ways before and as they cross.
— Ensure that costumes are the right size so that the wearer doesn't trip and fall. While masks are fun, they can hinder vision. Face-paint is a safer option, but be sure to test the paint on a smaller region of the skin to make sure the individual wearing it doesn't have an allergic reaction.
According to SafeKids.org, children are twice as likely to be hit by a car during Halloween.
Additional tips are offered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These include examining all treats for choking hazards and avoiding homemade treats from strangers.
