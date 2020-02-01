Bookmarked is a monthly club offered by the Laurel County Public Library, where attendees discuss a wide variety of genre fiction from numerous authors. The club sees a handful of avid readers during its meeting every second Tuesday at 6 p.m.
"People can come to Bookmarked to share their love of reading and discuss what they've read," explained club organizer Krystyna Napier. "On the 14th, we talked about 'The Great Alone' -- a historical fiction adult novel set in remote Alaska during the 1970s."
Club frequenter Renee Knight attended the meeting on the 14th. The club meet-ups light up her months.
"I love the book club. It brings people together who come from various different backgrounds. I think getting these differing perspectives is important to our community," said Knight.
The Laurel County Public Library also offers the club Murder by the Book, organized by Hillary Hyde. This club meets at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month to discuss mysteries. On Jan. 16, the club covered "The Good Daughter" by Karin Slaughter.
Both clubs meet at the library's Kentucky Room. Attendance is encouraged for anyone and is free of charge. RTEC provides transportation for these programs. To request transportation, call RTEC at 864-5759 and schedule a pick-up and drop-off time. All arrangements must be made 48 hours prior to the time you wish to visit the library to allow for scheduling.
For more information on these clubs, or all other programs offered by the Laurel County Public Library, call at (606) 864-5759, or visit the library's website at laurellibrary.org.
