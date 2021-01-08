‘Born Alive' bill could clear final passage Saturday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) - A pro-life measure known as the “Born Alive" bill took another step toward passage during the 2021 General Assembly and it could come Saturday.
Senate Bill 9 cleared the House Judiciary Committee on Friday. The measure would prohibit a person from denying or depriving a born-alive infant of medically appropriate and reasonable medical care, medical treatment or surgical care.
Final passage is expected Saturday after the General Assembly schedule was amended. It would be sent to the governor's desk where Gov. Andy Beshear will likely veto it as he did last session. However, because of having supermajorities, Republicans can override his veto and it becomes law.
Sen. Whitney Westerfield, R-Crofton, is the bill sponsor and he testified before the panel,on Friday.
“Whether it’s an abortion that didn’t work, or a premature birth, or whatever the circumstance might be, if a child is born alive, it must be given medical care consistent with whatever its needs are," Westerfield said. "This doesn’t change the standard of care, it doesn’t establish what that care must be, because medical professionals need to make that decision where they are at that moment, under the circumstances.”
A violation would be a Class D felony, punishable by 1-5 years in prison. Parents would not be criminally liable, only health care providers who violate the bill’s provisions.
Westerfield first proposed the bill in 2019. It passed the Senate and cleared a House committee, but no floor vote was taken.
Last year, it was approved by both chambers but was vetoed by Gov. Beshear after lawmakers had adjourned, so they were unable to take a veto override vote.
The vote on Friday was 14-3.
