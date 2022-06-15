One of the county's most recognizable businessmen was commended for his hard work and dedication to helping people in their time of need.
Ed Bowling, now 85, is a familiar face and name in the Laurel community, having served as a funeral director and funeral home owner for over 60 years.
Bowling was recognized recently by the Funeral Directors Association of Kentucky, Inc., earlier this month for "60 Years of Service." The award lists "Leonard Bowling" although his grandson Barkley said Bowling's full name is Leonard Edward Bowling.
The award was accepted by Bowling's son, Doug, who attended the ceremony representing his father who was unable to attend.
A native of Terrell's Creek community in Jackson County, Bowling grew up in a home without electricity or running water. Despite the poverty of his family, Bowling graduated from Tyner High School and pursued higher education at Sue Bennett College in London and Union College in Barbourville. He then graduated from the Kentucky School of Mortuary Science in 1960.
Bowling's career in the funeral home business started with Ward & Farris Funeral Home in Science Hill, KY. It was during this time that he met his future wife, Mary.
"He got his license as a funeral director in 1962," said grandson Barkley. "Then he started working at House Funeral Home. For a short time he drove a truck for Greer Bros., but he went back to the funeral home business."
It was in 1965 that Bowling partnered with R.C. Walker and Edd Smith to form Bowling-Walker Funeral Home, located on Dixie Street.
"The funeral home was where Farmers Market is now," Barkley added. "They lived in a house next to it."
Over a few years, Bowling bought out Smith's share of the business, then bought out Walker's share in the early 1970s. He then purchased the property of Abe Gabbard off North Main Street in 1974 and established Bowling Funeral Home at its current location. He also served as Laurel County Coroner for many years as well as operating the funeral home.
Bowling said he liked helping people, especially in their time of need, which spurred his career. His dedication to his community was recognized in 2017 when he was named one of four "London's Living Treasures."
"He's always been a hard worker," Barkley added. "When he wasn't here at the funeral home, he was farming or hunting. He loves his family, especially the grandkids and is just a genuine good person. He instilled the goal and drive in us and his legacy is still going on."
Bowling Funeral Home is now in the third generation of family-owned business in the London area.
