Boy Scouts teach life skills; Local chapter open to new members

LONDON — Learning skills that will help prepare you for life—that is the goal of the Boy Scouts of America and now, at a time when kids are isolated from the rest of the world and being forced to stay home more often, it is more important than ever that they find ways to continue learning and growing each day.
According to the Boys Scouts of America website, Boy Scouts provides the nation’s foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training.
The hope of Boy Scouts is that members will advance from rank to rank by completing a series of tasks and community service projects designed to help with character development, citizenship training, leadership skills, and mental and physical fitness.
“Scouts is more than just camping,” said Advancements Coordinator with Boy Scouts Troop 572 Lena Hayes. “We teach merit badge classes, everything from cooking, whittling, they have summer classes where they can learn water sports like kayaking, canoeing, robotics, electricity.
“It’s kind of academic but it’s not like being in a classroom. We teach them life skills but in a way that they don’t know that they’re being taught a life skill.”
Hayes said some community service projects that some of the members of Boy Scouts Troop 572 have spearheaded include building a bridge at the Wellness Park in London and setting up boxes for locals to properly dispose of old, torn American flags. The local troop also helps with honoring local veterans each year.
Boy Scouts Troop 572 has seen a huge decline in membership that Hayes said can be attributed to several different things.
“It all kind of started to go downhill about mid-2019,” Hayes said. “We saw the enrollment take a major dive and part of that was that we hadn’t been able to recruit in the middle schools in a couple of years and then with the whole girls in scouting, parents were like ‘I don’t want my son camping and doing these things with girls.’
“They weren’t listening—that’s not how it actually works. Girls would have their own separate troops, it wouldn’t be a co-ed troop, they were just working out of the same book as the boys. They would be separate and the only time you’d really see them is on big district and council campouts.”
Then, once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Hayes said it became harder and harder to get children to participate in the program with only six members actively participating in meetings on a regular basis currently.
“It’s a combination of we can’t recruit like we used to be able to, parents are afraid to send their kids to Scouts and a lot of kids don’t see the fun in going camping and learning skills, they’d much rather spend their time in front of their screens,” she said.
Hayes, who has two sons in Boy Scouts, has seen firsthand how Boy Scouts can help young kids to grow into productive members of society.
“For my kids, it’s been the best thing for them,” Hayes said. “My oldest kid was extremely shy and socially awkward and his first grade teacher was like ‘why don’t you see if Scouts would help him?’ So, we started him out as a Cub Scout in first grade and just interacting with other kids and learning how to build those social skills up really helped him. He’s very confident now, he can talk in front of a group of people without getting stage fright and that’s not an easy thing to overcome.”
Boy Scouts Troop 572 has continued meeting throughout the pandemic. In order to keep everyone safe, Hayes said everyone is required to wear masks and social distance.
Hayes encourages any boy who is interested in joining Boy Scouts Troop 572 to come sit in on one of their meetings with a parent or legal guardian so that they can get a better idea of what the meetings are like and decide whether or not becoming a Scout is for them.
Hayes said boys in middle or high school are welcome to join but encourages children to join as early as middle school so that they can work their way through the entire program.
Parents are also encouraged to volunteer their time with the troop. Every parent volunteer must turn in an application, pass a background check and go through a youth protection program training.
Boy Scouts Troop 572 meets every other Thursday at the London DAV at 6:30 p.m. There is a $66 a year membership fee.
For more information, call Doug Watson at 606-682-9713, Mikey Johnson at 606-401-3872, Pam Cox at 606-682-4979 or Hayes at 606-682-9959.
