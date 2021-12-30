Brady Dale promoted to Vice President of Operations at Saint Joseph London  

Saint Joseph London has announced that Brady Dale, director of cardio-ancillary services, has been promoted to vice president of operations.
Dale started his career at Mercy Hospital Anderson in Cincinnati as a staff technologist for radiologic special procedures and cardiac catheterization. He has been with CHI Saint Joseph Health since 2001 when he joined Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington as a staff technologist in the cardiac catheterization department. In 2004, Dale became the clinical manager of electrophysiology.
He joined Saint Joseph London in 2008 as director of cardiac catheterization and cardiopulmonary rehabilitation. He was named director of cardiopulmonary services in 2014 before being named director of ancillary services in 2018.
“I have been impressed with Brady’s dedication to CHI Saint Joseph Health. He’s skillful, and he’s well respected by our employees and medical staff,” said John Yanes, president, Saint Joseph London. “I am very pleased that we are recognizing his expertise and dedication by promoting him to now serve as a member of Saint Joseph London’s executive leadership team.”
Dale has not only provided consistent service to Saint Joseph London, but he has also been instrumental in the efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dale is a native of Mount Sterling, Ky., and a graduate of Morehead State University. He holds a degree in radiologic technology and continues to advance his education through the business administration program at the University of the Cumberlands. Dale resides in Richmond, Ky., with his wife, Emily, and their three children.
