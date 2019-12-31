BRIGHT Kentucky Class of 2019 graduates  

MOREHEAD, Ky. — The inaugural BRIGHT Kentucky class, a program from Leadership Kentucky, graduated in Morehead in November. Forty-seven civic and community leaders from across the Appalachian region of Kentucky celebrated completion of the program at the Morehead Conference Center.
BRIGHT Kentucky is designed to build the capacity of next-generation leaders (average age 20-40) in the Appalachian region of Kentucky to innovate, collaborate, and advance community and economic development. BRIGHT Kentucky engages bright, entrepreneurial minds from all sectors and regions to offer non-partisan, ethical leadership training, expanded networks, and mentors designed especially for residents of the fifty-four Kentucky counties of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC). Following graduation, participants are prepared to think long-term and strategically build upon the strengths of their communities and newly formed networks to lead the region to a more prosperous future.
“BRIGHT Kentucky has been such a learning and growing experience for me, both personally and professionally,” said Nicole Winkleman, member of the BRIGHT Kentucky Class of 2019. “I have been inspired in so many ways – inspired to do more for my community, inspired to collaborate more to improve the region, and inspired to work on my development as a person and a leader. Because of BRIGHT, great things are going to happen.”
The program, which ran July through November, took participants across Eastern Kentucky including: Natural Bridge Region in July, Big Sandy Region and Cumberland Region in September, the Daniel Boone Region in October, and the Gateway Region in November. BRIGHT Kentucky is made possible by a $500,000 Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant and private funding from the Whitaker Foundation, Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR), and others. The ARC is an economic development agency of the federal government and thirteen state governments, including Kentucky, focusing on 420 counties across the Appalachian Region.
“The BRIGHT program is a call to action. Effective leadership requires action and is best measured by results. The participants have been challenged to identify various projects to improve their region and exercise ethical leadership and regional collaboration to render success,” said Elmer Whitaker, former Leadership Kentucky Board Chair and BRIGHT Program Visionary and donor. “Given the quality leaders in the program and the growth obtained through BRIGHT, we are certain their actions will have positive results.”
This year’s class included 47 participants from 28 different ARC counties representing a variety of public and private sectors.
Leadership Kentucky congratulates the following graduates:
Lucas Barnes - Estill County – Estill County Emergency Management Agency
Will Bowling - Clay County – The Nature Conservancy
Rachel Bowling - Carter County – Morehead State University Small Business Development Center
Jessica Bray - Laurel County – Cumberland Valley Area Development District
Ruthie Caldwell - Floyd County – Vision Granted
Daniel Carmack - Laurel County – Sallie Davidson Realtors
Kelli Chaney - Clinton County – United Cumberland Bank
Corey Chesnut - Knox County – Forcht Bank
Jerrod Childers - Powell County – Whitaker Bank
Bobby Clue - Pulaski County – Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce
Emily Conley - Wayne County – Barnes & Noble College
Andrew Davis - Knox County – Hometown Bank
Dee Dozier - Boyd County – American Electric Power-Kentucky Power
Aaron Ellis - Greenup County – Pathways Inc.
Larry Epling - Pike County – University of Pikeville
Danielle Franklin Harmon - Johnson County – Highlands Health System
JaKaye Garth - Pulaski County – Hampton Inn
Cody Gibson - Pulaski County – Wright Medical Technologies
Chase Hail - Whitley County – The Holler Creative
Julie Hendrix - Wolfe County - Hazard Community and Technical College System
KaSandra Hensley - Rowan County - N.E. KY Area Health Education Center, St. Claire HealthCare
Whitney Hogg - Letcher County – Childers Oil/Double Kwik
Chandra Hunley - Floyd County – City of Pikeville, Appalachian Wireless Arena
Chassidy Ison - Morgan County – Pathways Inc.
Tyler Johnson - Madison County – City of Richmond
Jeffery Justice - Pike County – Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR)
Colby Kirk - Harlan County – One Harlan County
Maggy Kriebel - Whitley County – Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission
Derek Lewis - Laurel County – Commonwealth of Kentucky
Brandy Martin - Whitley County – University of the Cumberlands
Payton May - Pike County - BitSource
Lauren McCoart - Perry County – WYMT
Mindy Miller - Perry County – Housing Development Alliance, Inc.
Ladetra Morgan –Leslie County – Red Bird Mission
T.J. Morrison - Boyd County – Boyd County Fiscal Court
John Nelson - Rowan County – Morehead State University
Jeremy Noble - Lewis County – Maysville Community and Technical College
Sally Oakes - Letcher County – Childers Oil/Double Kwik
Donnie Osborn - Martin County – Kentucky Educational Development Corporation
Ryan Osborne - Whitley County – University of the Cumberlands
Kayla Parsons - Lawrence County –Addiction Recovery Care
Laura Patrick - Greenup County – King’s Daughters Health System
Aaron Poynter - Russell County – Bennett’s Carpets, Inc.
Brittany Ratliff - Pike County – Jones & Walters PLLC
Sierra Rice - Boyd County – Members Choice Credit Union
Don Smith - Pike County – Pike County Commonwealth Attorney
Nicole Winkleman - Elliott County – Kentucky Rural Healthcare Information Organization
Applications for the BRIGHT Class of 2020 will be available in March online at leadershipky.org.
