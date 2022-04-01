'Brooks Kidd: An American Idol Celebration' set for Farmers Market on Friday

London, Kentucky was highlighted across the world with the appearance of native Brooks Kidd on American Idol on Sunday night.
Now townsfolk can show their gratitude and appreciation for the hometown teen with an event at the London-Laurel County Farmers Market on Friday night.
"Brooks Kidd: An American Idol Celebration" will begin at 5:30 p.m. with Kidd taking the stage at 6 p.m. and is sponsored by London Downtown. The evening will celebrate Kidd's audition for the popular talent show and his selection to participate in "Hollywood Week" for contestants making the grade for this monumental season (20th year) of "American Idol."
Kidd described his love for music during a video clip shown just prior to his performance. Kidd said he was overweight as a child and often received criticism from his peers. "Fatso" and other degrading names damaged his self-esteem but even when he lost weight, Kidd revealed during that clip that he still felt that he didn't "fit in."
Kidd immersed himself in music, crediting that interest as "music saved my life." He is returning that by now using his vocal and musical skills to his best ability and sharing his story to inspire others as well as reaching those who have had or are having similar struggles.
Kidd will have merchandise available for purchase and will be signing autographs and taking photos. In addition to his concert, a video of his American Idol audition will also be shown.
Those attending are asked to bring their own chairs for the performance.
