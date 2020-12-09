It is still frequent in the Laurel community that brown bags filled with fruit and sweets are distributed to families in need, or even by churches at their yearly Christmas programs.
That tradition was revived this year, spearheaded by Kentucky State Police Trooper Jack Riley and retired London City Fire Chief Wilson Rawlings, who were joined by the London Post 11 KSP, London City Police, London-Laurel Rescue Squad and London City Fire Department.
The Brown Bag Giveaway offered an apple, orange, candy bar, candy cane and fire safety information to families participating in the event at London City Fire Department on Saturday. Borden Dairy also donated drinks for the children. Volunteers from the three agencies greeted the traffic as Santa made this way through the fire station to wave and greet the children in the vehicles passing through. Volunteers handed out the bags of goodies while others gave fire hats to the children passing through.
The event also distributed car seats to families needing new seats, provided by Cumberland Valley Area Development District with Dreama Wright on hand to assist with the distribution. Overall, there were 1,000 brown bags given away and 10 booster seats and 5 car seats were given out.
Riley said he was well pleased with the turnout for the event, as well as the many volunteers who came out to help.
"It makes it all worthwhile when people come together and you see the smiles on the faces of these kids," he said.
