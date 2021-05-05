Two businesses celebrated their opening with ribbon-cutting ceremonies last week - two more offerings for residents and shoppers in the area.
Buff City Soaps held their ceremony on Thursday, opening in the London Marketplace beside PT Pros and Captain D's.
Buff City Soaps is a unique addition to London, offering handmade plant-based preservative-free soap, body wash, lotion, scented sprays, bath bombs - even laundry detergent.
Lauren Trimble, manager, said the new store would "bring some fun" to the community with its all-natural products.
"The soaps are all made here daily," she said. "We customize scents and you can watch our employees make the products."
The store also offered a grand opening bonus over the weekend - the first 50 people into the store on Friday and Saturday received coupons for two free bars of soap each month. Their plant-based, preservative free laundry detergent was also on special for a BOGO $5. This detergent comes in a variety of scents and requires no fabric softener.
Buff City Soap's London store also offers some scents native to the community. London Chick, Kentucky Boy and Ju-c-Jelly are three that reflect the culture of the area.
