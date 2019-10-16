A dozen high school marching bands competed on Gilliam Field Saturday afternoon - an event that netted cross-town school, North Laurel, a second place award in the Class 4-A division.
Bullitt East High School from Mt. Washington was the Grand Champion of the annual Cardinal Classic held on the South Laurel High School campus. Bullitt East wiped out nearly all the overall categories, taking Best Color Guard, Best Percussion and first place in the Class 4-A division, then having the highest overall scores to win Best Color Guard, Best Percussion, Best Visual, Bet Pit Crew, and Best Musical Effect as well as Grand Champion.
The shows of the various marching bands featured a variety of themes ranging from whimsical to mythical. Those schools recognized during the contest were:
Class 1-A
• Best Percussion - Washington County
• Best Color Guard - Washington County
• 3rd place - Somerset High School
• 2nd place - Danville High School
• 1st place - Washington County
Class 2-A
• Best Percussion - Casey County
• Best Color Guard - Casey County
• 4th place - Perry Central
• 3rd place - Harlan County
• 2nd place - Rockcastle County
• 1st place - Casey County
Class 3-A
• Best Percussion - Marion County
• Best Color Guard - Wayne County
• 2nd place - Marion County
• 1st place - Wayne County
Class 4-A
• Best Percussion - Bullitt East
• Best Color Guard - Bullitt East
• 2nd place - North Laurel
• 1st place - Bullitt East
Overall Awards
• Best Percussion - Bullitt East
• Best Color Guard - Bullitt East
• Best Pit Crew - Bullitt East
• Best Visual - Bullitt East
• Best Musical Effect - Bullitt East
• Esprite Award - Marion County
• Reserve Grand Champion - Washington County
• Grand Champion - Bullitt East
As host of the event, the SLHS band could not compete in Saturday's contest, but did perform in an exhibition show immediately after the Class 4-A division ended. Pikeville High School and the University of the Cumberlands marching band also performed an exhibition, with Grand Champion Bullitt East adding an encore performance as the winner in the tradition of the marching band competitions.
Saturday's contest marked the final competition for those involved in the Kentucky Music Educators Association (KMEA) marching band contests, with next weekend sending South Laurel High School's ensemble to the Class 4-A East Regional Southwestern competition in Berea. If the band places in that competition, they will move on to Semi-Final competition on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Barren County High School in Glasgow. The KMEA State Marching Band Finals will be held at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green that evening.
North Laurel will be taking the weekend off for Fall Break, but will travel to Simon Kenton High School in Independence on Oct. 26 and will then travel to the Mid-South Band Class 3-A Championship at West Clermont High School in Cincinnati on Nov. 9.
