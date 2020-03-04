Burning Clover 10K Trail Run helping fund 4-H

The Burning Clover 10K Trail Run returns for the third year this Saturday. The run begins at 9 a.m. at the J M Feltner Memorial 4-H Camp in London. Runners will run through the 4-H campus trail up to the top of Frazier's Knob, then lap back to the camp.
"It covers a good portion of that side of the Levi Jackson Park area on the opposite side of the actual park," said Kyle Rogers, race director. "We ask that participants bring their own water bottles to the trail. There will be a water cooler to fill bottles up. We just wanted to leave the trail how we found it -- free of litter."
The Burning Clover 10K Trail Run began when Rogers' kids informed him the 4-H camp cabins didn't have air conditioning units. Being a member of Corbin's Falls Road Runners group, Rogers and other runners organized the Burning Clover Run to help raise money for London's 4-H.
"The event helps promote health, wellness and fitness," Rogers said. "It also brings a really good portion of people from different areas out of town, like Louisville and Morehead. We've been helping with the tourism committee and offering lodging discounts for local hotels and we try to get people to eat at the local restaurants."
Everyone who participates in the run will get a T-shirt for entering the run and a custom hat for finishing it. Wooden medallions will be given to everyone who finishes in the top three of their age group.
"There's also a huge boulder out on the top of Frazier's Knob," Rogers hinted. "If you can scurry to the top of the boulder, there's a book. Tear out the page of the book that correlates to your race number and bring it back to get a surprise gift."
After expenses, all other proceeds go toward the J M Feltner Memorial 4H Camp. Rogers estimates the event to generate more than $500 for 4H each year.
Rogers said as of Tuesday, the tickets to participate were sold out.
"If you want to come out and support the runners as spectators, we welcome it," said Rogers. "Everybody enjoys some good cheering as they run by. And come support our camps any time you can."
