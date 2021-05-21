The Bush Elementary Academic Team was undefeated in quick recall in the regular season and won the Quick Recall Championship in the Laurel County District Academic Team tournament this year. The team was also the overall runner up of the tournament with several students placing in the Top 5 in Written Assessment. Pictured are, front row – Ava Cupp, Gracie Stewart, Holly Hacker, Mia Thompson, Ava Franson, and Makayla Clark; and back row – Barrett Benge, Will Lancaster, Ayden Harris, Ayden-Kennedy Abner, Qasim Sroya, Coach Kim Jones, Levi Holcomb, and Trent Bray.
Photo submitted
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.