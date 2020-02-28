Picture Includes: Front row (left to right) Victoria Mascarro, Lillie Grigsby, Kadrian Vaughn, and Olivia Collett. Back row (left to right) Coach Steven Renner, Captain Natalie Robinson, Jaddah Allen, Korigan Bowling, Kaylee Fields, and Madison Smith.
Hazel Green Elementary was the overall District Champions for District 104 for fourth consecutive year.All team members will move on in at least one area, with some moving in two, to the regional level.
Team members placed in the following areas: 1st place FPS team (Olivia Collett, Madison Smith, Addison Branson, and Victoria Mascarro); 3rd place Quick Recall team( Natalie Robinson, team captain, Kadrian Vaughn, Jaddah Allen, and Kaylee Fields); Natalie Robinson, team captain placed 1st in Language Arts and 2nd in Math.; Kadrian Vaughn- 1st place in Written Composition (tied); Jaddah Allen- 3rd place in Written Composition ; Lillie Grigsby- 1st place in Written Composition (tied); Kaylee Fields- 1st place in Math, 3rd place Arts and Humanities; Korigan Bowling-2nd place in Science; Olivia Collett- 4th place in Social Studies; Madison Smith- 4th place in Arts and Humanities
