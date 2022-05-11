The growth in businesses throughout the county continues into the spring months, with several new businesses coming to London and many others already open or opening soon.
Piles of dirt accompanied by heavy equipment can be seen at the business areas along KY 192 as utility relocation is underway for a road widening project. Frontage roads and backage roads will be constructed in the area from I-75 to the intersection of US 25 (South Main Street), as well as relocated traffic lights with additional highway lanes. With this ongoing project, the entrance to Walmart will also be redesigned.
Crafting fans will be excited for the addition of Michael's Art and Craft Store, which is currently planning a summer opening. Painting and HVAC are underway and stock is expected to arrive soon at the store in London Shopping Center behind Burger King.
Baseball Card Warehouse opened at 100 Childers Drive, Suite 120, near Sally Beauty on May 2. A large inventory of baseball cards, sports memorabilia, TCG and other items are available.
Shoppers have another option with fashion with the opening of Claire's Boutique Store, which plans to open in June. Construction is currently underway for this new business located between Kroger and Burke's Outlet in the London Marketplace off KY 192. Claire's is a global brand powerhouse offering accessories and fashionable jewelry and offering world-leading piercing.
Another store to highlight your individual taste is Ivy Brooks Boutique on East 4th Street across from Grace Fellowship. This store offers a variety of styles, whether yours is boho rustic or chic. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for June 27 at 11 a.m. Follow their Facebook page for product previews.
Dollar General continues to locate in every section of the county, with a new store currently under construction in the Greenmount area on Hwy. 30.
Those seeking a new and different tastebud experience have three more options - Love Is Real Wellness Cafe is opening on Bacho Way, across from Walmart. This new eatery will offer delicious shakes and specialty coffee drinks with healthy slushies and caffeine drinks added this summer. Hours are 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Also, Serial Grillers & Killer Sweets in the Dogpatch Trading Center is now open and offering cakes, cupcakes, cookies, cake pops and more. High Bar Coffee, a Kentucky Proud product is among the drinks available that include frappes, iced coffee and other specialty drinks.
Cornett Farm Fresh Market has expanded to include The Feed Trough sandwich shop deli, located on Bill George Road near North Laurel Middle School. Specialty sandwiches include KY Round Steak, The Country Club, Quesadilla, Grilled Cheese Panini, offset with sides or desserts that are ready to go. A variety of pre-made take-home items are also available. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Toyota Material Handling Midsouth is opening in the Green Roof Plaza on North Laurel Road and will offer forklift trucks, warehouse equipment such as hand pallet trucks, powered stackers, order pickers, reach truck, very narrow aisle trucks, towing tractors and racking and automated solutions. Their products can be used in a realm of industry including manufacturing, production, retail, warehouse, transport and distribution. Call 865-806-6522 for more information.
The community will benefit from a new fire station located in the Greer Park. The 1,000 square foot facility will house Laurel County Fire Station #3 with a new pumper truck that will serve the industrial park as well as residents and businesses along Court Road, Lily-Sublimity Road, KY 1006 and Jackson-Fariston Road areas.
Construction soon begins on a 7-acre parcel in Greer Industrial Park for a transport drop area for W.B. Transport. This addition will alleviate traffic backup for the semi-trucks utilizing the park.
For those unable to go in person for medical treatment, House Callz brings your medicine directly to your door as well as offering home visits, work visits, and telemedicine services after your first visit. House Callz also include physicals, IV hydration, antibiotic therapy, lab testing, immunizations, Incision & drainage, medically supervised weight loss and more. With 30 years of experience in family care, acute, chronic, and critical, NP David Brown is ready to provide professional care without having to leave your home. Contact him at 606-770-3014.
The demand for skincare and beauty services continues to grow, and Bare Aesthetics Studio is offering a variety of services that include facials for men and women. Those include hydrafacials, brow tint and lamination and much more. Book appointments on their Facebook page or call 502-353-0226.
Special occasions need special touches and those can be found at Spray Studio KY, Wet & Company Hair Studio at It's Girl Time Facial and Blow Dry Bar on Keavy Road in the Roundabout on KY 363. Hair care, facials, blow outs, and tanning can be done in a one-stop location. Call 606-401-8286 to schedule your appointment.
Spectrum Barber and Beauty Supply is relocating to 124 London Shopping Center by Merle Norman. Open to licensed professionals only, hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. Call 606-878-2582 for information.
Rose Acupuncture Massage Spa is open and specializes in Oriental, Deep Tissue, Swedish and Shiatsu massages from 30 to 90 minute sessions. Located at 221 London Shopping Center, next to Hannah's Nails, the Spa is open 7 days per week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Walk-ins are also welcome. Call 606-260-8170 for more information.
London Martial Arts has relocated to Bacho Way, Suite 400, near Center Target Gun Range. A variety of classes are available, Monday through Saturday, for anyone from age 3 and up. Contact them at 606-312-4299.
If you still have spring cleaning to do, call Dump 'n Dash for removal of junk, demo removal, material hauling or garage cleanouts. Call Jordan Asher at 606-260-9152.
Contractors will welcome another outlet for home building supplies with the location of ABC Supply Co., Inc. at 151 Van House Lane off Hal Rogers Parkway. Contracting supplies such as roofing, insulation, siding, Wincore windows, decking and guttering are some of the products on hand to help you with your project. ABC Supply Co. is open 8 a.m to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 606-878-1620 for more information.
Jackson Propane Plus's showroom at James Lewis Drive is currently under construction. They are a full-service propane supplier and carries specialty items such as Gas Logs, Yeti, Big Green Eff, Camp Che and Bayou Classic products in their showroom. Jackson Propane Plus is recognizing their customers with a Customer Appreciation Day on June 23 and 24. For more information, call 606-8y8-0690.
SEKY Tree Services has rebranded to Land Pro Land Management and offers tree removal and trimming, skid steer and mini excavator work as well as land clearing, septic tank installation, utility installation, driveway repair, pool pad leveling and more. For a free estimate, call 606-344-9470.
While many businesses are coming to the London/Laurel area, another community relic is being demolished. Rainbow Cleaners, across from Creekside Gardens on South Main Street, is being demolished but new construction is expected to begin in the near future - possibly another new business to further accentuate the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.