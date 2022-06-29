LONDON — Amidst all the chaos and stress that came with being the hub of all pandemic-related happenings in Laurel County, Saint Joseph London continued to look for more ways to expand its ability to provide state-of-the-art medical care for all who walk through their doors.
“The pandemic was truly unprecedented,” Saint Joseph London President John Yanes said. “In light of the pandemic, similar to other hospitals, we had to take steps to protect our staff and protect our patients in ways consistent with all CDC guidelines that were being issued, and I think we all learned as we went, but interestingly enough, we got through it. Our team here did an exceptional job going through that demanding period.”
Yanes continued by touching on a number of staff additions the hospital was able to make, an impressive feat during a time that was filled with layoffs and furloughs across the country.
“What’s interesting is that we were still able to grow services in 2020,” he said. “We recruited and onboarded three new orthopedic surgeons in a span of 90 days. One of those new orthopedic surgeons, Dr. [Kevin] Magone, brought to us sports certification and a specialty in extremities, for example shoulder surgery. We also brought on Dr. Vincent De Palma, who is fellowship-trained at Johns Hopkins in spine surgery. That service line has really grown significantly.” The other new orthopedic surgeon is Dr. Adam Franson.
Yanes also commented on several nurse practitioners who were added to the medical staff, highlighting the important role they play in the practice.
Just within the last month, Saint Joseph London achieved advanced certification from the Joint Commission for Shoulder Surgery, making the facility a specialty hospital in that specific form of treatment, which was a two-year process set in motion with the hiring of Dr. Magone.
The growth doesn’t look to stop at the hospital with just top-notch shoulder care, as the facility secured a grant to enhance labor and delivery room services.
“That is very much part of the way we’re going to continue to grow and serve our community: the neonatal intensive care unit,” Yanes said. “We hoped to have that project started this year and completed by the end of the year or early 2023. We deliver over 1,000 babies a year, and some of those babies are born to mothers who are drug dependent, and they need an extra level of care and the NICU will allow us to provide that care right here in London.”
The pandemic shined a spotlight on hospitals and brought in a staggering wave of support to medical officials, and CHI Saint Joseph Health celebrated "A Year of Humankindness" in 2021 to return the favor to the communities.
“Humankindness is a message we’ve rolled out during the pandemic to highlight the fact that hospitals are here to care for our communities in so many different ways,” he said. “Medical care is one, but sometimes it’s also education and sometimes it’s support. For example, a few weeks ago we presented scholarships at the local high schools, just one more way of getting in front of the community even when they don’t need medical care, but just further supporting them. Our focus is to continue to increase, yes, but there’s also ways we can support you when you don’t need medical care.”
The scholarship program was one that Yanes expanded upon, detailing how both scholarships work and who they are presented to.
“Saint Joseph London has been doing that for nine years now, there is a scholarship awarded to a recipient at each of the two high schools [North Laurel and South Laurel] in London,” he said. “It’s a $2,000 annual scholarship that’s renewable for a total of four years, so it helps significantly, especially with the increasing cost of education for books and supplies and tuition and so on. There’s an application process, we certainly look at academic performance, but we also look at the individual situations that the students have and their aspirations. Students want to go into the healthcare profession and this is one way to facilitate that.”
Yanes continued that, while Saint Joseph London is a hospital, and that will always have to be top priority to provide medical care to the citizens of the Commonwealth, the facility and brand hopes to also have a positive impact on the community and be a beacon of education and health promotion.
He touched on the fact that hospitals and medical facilities offer a wide array of career opportunities whether that be highly trained and technical positions like physician or doctor, or it be less technical and non-clinical positions like registration or custodial crews that make hospitals an economic engine in their community. He also mentioned that, on top of creating jobs, the facility purchases a lot of services locally, furthering the economic growth of Laurel County.
Yanes closed with a touching reminder to the original dream that makes so many young kids turn toward being doctors and healthcare professionals, while also reminiscing a bit on his own journey to get where he is today and where he will continue to go.
“We choose to be in healthcare because we want to have a positive impact on someone’s life,” he said. “Whether that’s treating a patient or creating jobs in a community, we help in so many different ways. I do believe we become better as individuals when we create opportunities for others to do better and that in and of itself is rewarding. I’m blessed to work with an excellent team here in London, they’re really exceptional and that was certainly made clear during the pandemic. We have a lot of heroes here, a lot of them behind the scenes, and it’s very rewarding.”
Saint Joseph London was selected as one of the best places to work in Kentucky for three years in a row, a testament to the work they provide and the culture within their walls, and looks to make it four years in a row in the future. The facility also earned five-star Healthgrades for both pneumonia and heart attack care, with the former being the third five-star grade the facility has received from Healthgrades, yet another positive streak the team hopes to continue in the future to come.
