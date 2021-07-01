CORBIN -- Patient focused and health care for the whole family are two of the major highlights of Taylor Family Healthcare.
Taylor Family Healthcare opened in February 2020, right before the pandemic took control of our daily lives. Husband and wife duo Vernon and Gloria Taylor wanted to offer their patients what they know their patients want, consistency.
"There's not many private practices around that the whole family can go to anymore. People like to go to one place where children and everyone can go," Vernon said.
"They like consistency where they're seeing the same provider over and over, rather than throwing them at different providers," Gloria said.
Stephanie Manning, APRN, just recently joined the Taylors in February of 2021. Gloria said in times when her patients have had to see Stephanie, they all loved her and didn't mind seeing a different physician because she was so nice. Stephanie also sees her own patients.
"I care about my patients, they become family," Gloria said. "One of the biggest reasons I wanted to do my own practice is because I like to care of them the way I want to take care of them."
"I'm very protective of my patients," Gloria added.
Vernon said many of the bigger clinics now want patients to come in and see whoever, but people like to build rapport with their physicians and the Taylors and Stephanie want that too.
Taylor Family Healthcare offers primary care for the whole family.
Gloria and Stephanie are also going to start offering aesthetics options like Botox, Juvéderm, fillers, contouring, chemical peels and more cosmetic options. Threading will be coming next which is a facelift and helps with collagen production.
"I've always wanted to do that and I have fun doing that," Gloria said on offering the aesthetics options. "I find it very rewarding to see women receive great self confidence."
Despite being open through mostly COVID times, Taylor Family Healthcare has seen a lot of support.
Vernon said people were showing up before they could even open their doors and they had many previous patients follow them to their new practice. Gloria mentioned that other physicians have also been supportive.
Vernon said it was a moving target trying to make it through the pandemic.
"It's been challenging, but we've been doing well," Gloria said, noting the only time the office closed was when office members had COVID in September 2020 and they had to close for two weeks.
Taylor Family Healthcare is open five days a week, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.
It has been given the designation of a rural health center which gives patients more access to the health care services they provide. The designation allows the practice to accept all insurances and allows more help for the uninsured also.
Taylor Family Healthcare is located at 14 Moonbow Plaza, Suite 2, Corbin. They can be contacted at 606-215-3072 or 606-215-3073.
They are accepting new patients and hosting an open house Friday, July 9 from 2 to 4 p.m.
