November was a busy month for local businesses, with more announcements for future growth in the area.
Construction is currently underway for "The Love is Real Wellness Cafe", slated for a mid-winter opening. This new facility features an outdoorsy atmosphere with the typical cafe drinks and healthy shakes. This new venture is spearheaded by brothers Adam and Alan Reid.
• Sweetie's Ice Cream is locating in downtown London, with construction currently underway for this storefront in the Block 300 development. The store will accent anyone's sweet tooth with ice cream, fudge and chocolate.
• Travelers through London this summer will have another venue for an overnight stay with the completion of a new hotel. Home2Suites by Hilton will locate on Oscar Barnett Street, just behind Speedway on KY 192. Stylish suites with separate living and bedroom spaces, working media spaces, a kitchen and lifestyle focused amenities will be the focus of this full service accommodation.
• Lock-N-Roll Storage will be locating at 269 Capital Drive next to The Creek Church off West KY 80. The new storage facility offers 90 units of 10x10 and 10x20 as well as outside storage for boats and campers. A February opening is planned. For more information, call 309-7303 or 224-3568.
• In the south Laurel area, Affordable-U-Stor-It will open its third location on U.S. 25 next to Everlasting Gates. The facility is currently under construction. To reserve your spot, contact them at 528-1313.
• Crimson Clover Nail Salon is London's newest nail and wax shop and is open at 1780 North Main Street in London, across from McDonald's. Crimson Clover specializes in acrylics, dis, manicures and pedicures, wax treatments, eyelash extensions and more. Contact them at 682-2797.
• C&N Wall and Ceiling Construction is hiring for workers in commercial construction, metal studs, acoustical ceiling grid, drywall and insulation. They are located at 5209 Somerset Road in the Swiss Colony area.
• Heartstrings Mental Health is open now at 1370 South Laurel Road, Suite 1 in front of Finley's Skating Rink. Heartstrings Mental Health is a privately owned mental health clinic that offers in person or telehealth appointments. Contact them at 606 770-5086.
• Elwood's Junk Removal and Hauling is here to assist with eliminating unwanted items in the garage, storage building or estate clean outs as well as hauling off junk. Call David Evans at 606 309-4582 for a free estimate.
• Kentucky Wash Pros is now serving the London area with house washing, roof washing, concrete pressure washing, deck and fence cleaning and gutter cleaning. Call them at 606 280-6614 or message them on their Facebook page.
• A mobile notary public has opened in the East Bernstadt area and is ready to assist you with your legal documents. Anita Ponds, a certified notary signing agent has opened Priority Notary - Mobile Notary and is ready to help you. Contact her at 785-376-2986.
• Tacita Napier Photography Studio has opened in the Forest Springs Drive area in Sublimity, just in time for holiday photos. Whether you need family portraits, sports, engagement, wedding or other special occasions, contact Tacita Napier on her Facebook page.
• Relocating back to the downtown London area is Paperdolls Ladies Boutique. After a history on Hill Street, owner Judy House moved to the south Laurel area for several years but is now back as one of three businesses in the former Lowe's Sporting Goods building at 905 North Main Street. Paperdolls offers high quality women's clothing and accessories with House offering a personal one-on-one shopping experience. Paperdolls is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information, call 877-4106.
• The Copper Penny will open its new location at 905 North Main Street soon. The Copper Penny has long been the choice for the dress of your dreams for proms, weddings, pageant or other special occasions. For more information, call 864-8523.
* The third business locating in the former Lowe's Sporting Goods building is Pearl Apparel, listing an address of 108 Short Street. Pearl Apparel offers embroidery and custom printing, and has added two new spaces in their location in the rear of the former Lowe's space. Maker's Market will feature local artisans wishing to display and sell their goods, while The Gathering Place will offer space for events such as music nights, church groups and more. It will feature London-themed items including a "London's Brew" private label coffee that will be available for purchase. Owner Kendra Smallwood can be reached at 877-9145.
• Superior Storage Solutions, located at 2950 West Laurel Road, is beginning construction on a third storage facility and a large self-wash bay car wash that will accommodate up to 50 feet RV's, trucks pulling boars, campers and trailers. For rental information, contact them at 224-4937.
• Home Helpers Home Care is relocating to a larger space at 84 Industry Drive on Dec. 14. Home health, senior care ad medical alert monitoring will be available with the same care and dedication as before. Call 268-8938 for more information.
• Occupational Therapy Solutions has moved to 819 North Main Street, Suite C, below Farm Bureau insurance office. Their mission is to help individuals of all ages and stages to improve their quality of life and independence. For more information, call 658-9781.
• Auntie Anne's Pretzel Truck is making a stop in London on Monday, Dec. 6 at the former Golden Corral parking lot from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Offerings include handmade classic pretzels and dips, pretzel dogs and pretzel nuggets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.