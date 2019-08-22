The Laurel County Cattlemen’s Association is now accepting applications for the 2019 CAIP (County Agricultural Investment Program) cost-share program. Categories include:
• Agricultural Diversification
• Animal, Large
• Animal, Small
• Farm Infrastructure
• Fencing & On-Farm Water
• Forage & Grain Improvement
• Innovative Agricultural Systems (NEW)
• On-Farm Energy
• Poultry & Other Fowl
• Technology & Leadership Development
• Value-Added & Marketing
Applications are now available at the Laurel County Extension Office or printable from http://laurel.ca.uky.edu/caip.
Important
Please review the new 2019 guidelines carefully before completing application. Complete guidelines are available at the Laurel County Cooperative Extension office or online at http://laurel.ca.uky.edu/caip.
NEED HELP FILLING OUT THE APPLICATION?
Join us Monday, August 26 at 7 p.m. for an informational workshop at the Laurel County Extension Office. We will provide detailed instructions on how to fill out the application and even help you complete it!
Deadline to turn in application is Thursday, September 5 at 4 p.m. at the Laurel County Extension Office.
This program is made possible through a grant from the Governor's Office of Agricultural Policy and the Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund.
For more information call the Laurel County Extension Office at 606.864.4167 or go to www.laurel.ca.uky.edu/caip.
