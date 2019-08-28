Caldwell chosen for 'Trail Blazer Award' at Laurel County Health Department

Stepping out of his job duties, Laurel County Health Department employee Tyler Caldwell is excited about the opportunities available in public health.
Caldwell was recently selected for the department's "Trail Blazer Award" by his fellow employees for his dedication to the various programs offered by the department.
A native of Laurel County, Caldwell graduated from North Laurel High School and enrolled at Eastern Kentucky University. Although he was interested in health overall, he didn't plan to land in the public health field - until he took a class in his sophomore year. That class changed his life.
"I took that class and liked it and changed my major to public health," he said.
While earning his master's degree, also from EKU, Caldwell became involved with public health as an intern. That then led to a part time job and eventually a full time job where he now serves as a health educator.
"I'm involved in the Harm Reduction and was the program coordinator for the opioid grant that we just got," he said. "I go to South Laurel Middle School and present programs, go to health fairs and things like that."
He admits being surprised by receiving the award - surprised at even being nominated.
"I appreciate even being nominated because there were a lot of great people who were nominated," he said. "I didn't expect to win the award but it's nice to know that the people here selected me."
Like his co-worker, Caldwell said he has a great group of people who surround him every day.
"This is a great place to work. There are a lot of programs for the community, we have coalitions with different agencies," he said. "It's good to work at a place like this."
His experience in public health makes him quite aware of the trends and needs of communities across the state.
"Across the board, the biggest needs I see are substance abuse, harm reduction and chronic disease," he said. "There are a lot of resources out there to help."
Caldwell is proud of his community, the place he has called home all his life. He is the son of David and Ruth Ann Caldwell and has a sister, Sarah, and nephew Levi. He feels blessed to work where he does and with the people he does to make an impact on the activities that affect the area.
"It's good to work at a place like this," he said. "There's no better place to work. I love it here and I love Laurel County. I lucked out!"
