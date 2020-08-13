The Camp Wildcat Preservation Foundation recently hosted descendants of a soldier who fought and died at Laurel County’s Camp Wildcat Civil at Battlefield.
It was a warm sunny morning on August 7, at Camp Wildcat as Chip McFerran and his son Michael from Alexandria, Indiana made their way along the Hoosier Knob Trail accompanied by members of the Camp Wildcat Preservation Foundation. As they made their way up the steep slope toward Hoosier Knob they stopped approximately 500 feet from the crest of the hill. The remnants of the old Union earthworks are located there, just out of sight.
Chip McFerran felt goosebumps rise on the back of his neck.
“I can’t believe I’m standing here.” he said “This is amazing. It’s a moving experience for me.”
It was near this location on the morning of October 21, 1861 that McFerran’s great-grandfather, Private Lewis McFerran was fatally shot by advancing confederate troops attacking his pickett position on Hoosier Knob. Lewis McFerran was the first Union soldier to fall at Wildcat that day and the first casualty of the newly formed 33rd Indiana Volunteer Infantry Regiment.
Chip and Michael McFerran had just started doing a family genealogy study. Their great grandfather Lewis was born in Bath County, Kentucky in 1833 and moved with his family to Shelby County, Indiana in the 1850s where he established a family farm. On September 15, 1861 he answered his country’s call to duty and enlisted as private with 33rd Indiana Volunteer Infantry. The Regiment was ordered to Kentucky and arrived at Camp Wildcat on the afternoon of October 29, 1861. But they knew little else of their great grandfather Lewis’ military service, other than the fact that he was killed in action at Camp Wildcat.
After contacting a member of the Camp Wildcat Preservation Foundation, the McFerrans scheduled a visit to Laurel County and the battlefield. They hoped to be able to see where Lewis spent his final moments. Members of the Foundation met with the McFerrans. They were given a tour and presented with information on the battle and a copy of “The Battle of Wildcat Mountain”, a book by Civil War historian Dr. Kenneth Hafendorfer. They were quite surprised and honored by the fact that so much was known about their great grandfather and that a trail at the battlefield had been named in his honor.
Lewis McFerran’s death is well documented in journals, diaries and records from the battle. Colonel John Colburn, commanding officer of the 33rd Indiana reported that “At almost the first fire Private Louis McFerran of Company D was killed.” And Ordnance Sergeant, Stephen K Fletcher of the 33rd Indiana wrote in his diary “At about 10 minutes after the firing commenced one of our men in Company D by the name of McFerran was shot in the left chest. I was standing about 20 feet from him talking to Captain Edward McCrea. McFerrin walked up the hill to where we were and said ‘Captain I am shot. I am a dead man.’ he carried his gun up with him. He died in about five minutes”. McFerran had been a soldier for only 37 days.
Louis McFerran was carried from Hoosier Knob and buried on the battlefield the next day in a temporary grave on what is now known as Infantry Ridge. In 1868 McFerran’s body was disinterred along with over 2,000 other Union soldiers in southeast and southcentral Kentucky and reburied with honors at Camp Nelson National Cemetery near Nicholasville. McFerran’s temporary grave at Camp Wildcat is still visible today along the Infantry Ridge Trail.
Lewis McFerran was 28 when he died and left behind his wife Mary and two young children, William, age 1 and John, age 4. Mary McFerran would receive a widows pension of $8 per month and William McFerran would go on to become the grandfather of Chip McFerran.
Lewis McFerran’s life is one of over 600,000 lost during the war, each with its own circumstances and legacy of tragedy, loss, heartache. Some such as Lewis McFerran’s are just being discovered while others are lost forever.
The McFerrans will soon be planning a visit to Camp Nelson National Cemetery and a return trip to Camp Wildcat. Perhaps the next time with other family members in tow.
Camp Wildcat Civil War Battlefield is located approximately 15 miles north of London near Exit 49, Interstate 75. The site features over 4 miles of interpretive walking trails and offers a great opportunity to learn about Kentucky’s history and enjoy our beautiful upland forest. The battlefield is managed and maintained by the all-volunteer Camp wildcat Preservation Foundation in cooperation with the Laurel County Fiscal Court, the Daniel Boone National Forest and others.
