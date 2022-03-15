The state archery championship was held last weekend, with several teams from Laurel County traveling to Louisville for the competition. Among those were Bush, Campground, Hunter Hills, Keavy, Wyan-Pine Grove, East Bernstadt Independent in the elementary division. Both middle schools and high schools also had teams competing.
On Thursday, students at Campground Elementary had a send-off for their team that included an escort by Campground Fire Department along the school's campus before all students and staff.
