London, KY (40741)

Today

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch.