She wasn't expected to live past birth.
But a glimmer of hope came when Katelyn Pullum survived her first day in the world. That light of hope became brighter as the child - born with Trisomy 18 - continued to fight for her life, although her mother Tammy said doctors told her Katelyn's life expectancy would most likely not exceed five years.
Now, 15 years later, the youngest child of Roger and Tammy Pullum of Lincoln County continues to thrive despite numerous hardships she has faced in her brief life. She is non-mobile and cannot sit up on her own, having to be braced in her wheelchair. She speaks very few words, although her smile lights up her face as well as the hearts of those who share the joy she brings to her family and friends.
"She loves animals and is crazy about bluegrass music," said her mother. "She likes to fish and camp."
On Saturday, Katelyn's dream to spend more time with leisurely activities became a step closer when the family was presented with a 20-foot Dutchman camper.
The camper was provided through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which partners with Camping World to grant wishes for chronically and terminally ill children. On Saturday, the family traveled to London where they were given the camper from the London dealership.
The staff at the London dealership also provided board and card games as well as all the necessities of camping - fishing equipment, a grill and camping chairs.
The camper itself features a small table area, a couch that can also serve as a bed, two bunk beds, bathroom and kitchen, offset by an awning that provides a shaded area for their camping experience.
General Manager Terry Spurlock said that recipients of campers are given a brief overview of the camper's facilities so they will be familiar with the operations for setup.
"We call it 'Camper School' and we have a staff member go over all the features of the camper so they will know what to do," he said. "This is the third camper we've sent out since coming to London. For me, this is the best part of the job - seeing people be happy and helping a child."
