The largest American dealer of RVs is acquiring Kentucky's top RV seller.
Camping World announced recently that it is purchasing Big Daddy's RV for a "super store," with the transfer of ownership taking place this Thursday. This will be their third location in Kentucky - with one in Bowling Green and one in Louisville.
"We continue to pursue dealership acquisitions to expand our market share," said Marcus Lemonis, CEO and Chairman of Camping World Holdings. "The Big Daddy RV's acquisition fills a void in our footprint and allows us to more effectively service our customer base and is an excellent way for us to kick off 2022 with continued exceptional growth."
Camping World is always looking for seasoned and professional RV sales associates, technicians, and retail support to assist with locations across the country. Individuals interested in applying for a position may visit http://www.campingworldcareers.com.
Big Daddy's RV, located on County Farm Road, runs parallel to Interstate 75 and is currently owned by brothers Neal and Brian Deaton. The brothers began selling utility trailers at a lot in front of Lowe's Home Improvement in 2000. They expanded that business, giving up the utility trailers and selling RVs instead. Big Daddy's RV has been the biggest seller of RVs in the state for the past two years - an achievement that the Deatons take very seriously.
But the story of their success has some ironic twists.
Neal decided he wanted to purchase a "fifth wheel" camper and went to Lexington to see what was available. After visiting a dealership, he was denied going inside several prospective units because they had already been sold and had been cleaned up. Discouraged at the lack of availability of an RV at that dealership, Neal called his brother and told him to "get ready" for a road trip.
"After every RV I wanted to look at was already sold, I called him and told him we were in the wrong business!" Neal said. "So we packed some clothes and headed to Indiana."
"We bought 11 Dutchman travel trailers," Brian added. "It just grew from there."
In May 2018, Big Daddy's moved to its new location on County Farm Road and has stock of at least 200 RVs. Even during the pandemic, the Deatons were able to keep their lot stocked - and set state records for their sales.
"Not many people realize it but we've been the Number 1 seller of RVs in Kentucky for the last two years," said Brian. "We sold 800 RVs last year. There are more RVs sold here in London than in Lexington or other larger cities."
As times changed, the Deatons have seen many changes in the RV sales. The design of RVs, for one, has changed to have a front living room. Modern appliances such as microwaves, outdoor kitchens and patios have also changed in the RV designs over the years.
While many businesses suffered during the coronavirus pandemic of the past two years, the Deatons have prospered.
"People started buying RVs," Neal said. "I guess they were afraid to stay in hotels. And people started going outside more, with recreation like biking, boating and camping. The pandemic actually helped us."
Both Neal and Brian said they were fortunate to have good relations with the RV manufacturers during the pandemic, which helped them keep stocked with RVs while other facets of the motoring industry suffered.
While they spend their last few days in the business they established, the Deatons aren't throwing in the towel completely at either running a business or dealing with the RV business.
"We're on to the next chapter," Neal said. "We'll still be doing something with RVs, but just not in sales."
