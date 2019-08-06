OK folks, it’s time to take a look at the high school boys soccer teams and see where they rank in the 13th Region.
As you know, my Fear ‘Les’ Rankings always consist of a Top 10 in most high school sports, but soccer is a tad bit different. I only have a Top Nine because they’re only nine schools that participate in the 13th Region, so just a head’s up.
With that said, let’s not waste any more time. It’s time to see who will enter the season as the team to beat.
1. Corbin (11-9-1 overall last season)
The Redhounds enter the 2019 campaign as the defending back-to-back 13th Region champions, and they look primed and ready to turn in a three-peat.
Corbin returns a solid nucleus of players which includes a strong group of upperclassmen mixed with a very talented freshmen group.
Don’t get me wrong, the Redhounds will be challenged, but they have enough talent returning to turn in another special season.
2. South Laurel (15-7)
Joey Marcum has built the Cardinals back into a regional contender since his tenure as head coach.
South Laurel has won a 13th Region-best 68 games the past four years, which includes two regional titles. The closest team in wins during the four-year span is Oneida Baptist with 46, and Corbin has 41.
Marcum’s squad will have to replace close to 80 percent of its scoring from last season due to graduation.
It’s going to be interesting to see just how they respond this fall.
3. Oneida Baptist (10-4)
The Mountaineers turned in a solid season in 2018 and could be the dark horse this fall.
You have to believe Oneida Baptist will be a regional contender once again with senior Isaac Nuquay returning. He scored 25 goals and recorded 16 assists last season.
4. North Laurel (7-12-1)
After getting off to a slow start to begin last season, North Laurel finished strong with a 6-3 mark.
Coach David Broyles squad looks to be much-improved this fall, and could very well contend for both the district and region titles.
The Jaguars return a solid core of players and will have a lot of young talent moving up as well.
This team can surprise.
5. Whitley County (5-8-2)
The Colonels are a team that is hard to read. One game they’ll look dominant and then they’ll follow things up with a disappointing loss.
I do believe things will be different this season. Expect Whitley County to surprise while making some noise against their respective District opponents.
6. Middlesboro (7-2-1)
The Yellow Jackets surprised many last season by winning seven games while defeating Knox Central in the 50th District championship game.
They return a lot of talent, but won’t be able to sneak up on teams like they did last fall.
7. Knox Central (5-9)
I might have the Panthers ranked a tad bit too low. But for now, I’m going to leave them at the No. 7 spot.
Knox Central might possess one of, if not the best keeper in the region in Jacob Merida. Tim Jones returns for his junior season which makes the Panthers a team to keep an eye on.
8. Harlan County (2-8-1)
The Black Bears couldn’t gain much traction last season, but look to be more competitive this year.
9. Barbourville (0-10)
The Lady Tigers’ first season didn’t go too well, but they’ll continue to improve and could surprise some teams this fall.
