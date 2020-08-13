The Kentucky Music Educators Association, KMEA, announced in July that the marching band committee had decided to cancel the championship competition this fall.
"We are saddened to be unable to offer the spectacular series of competitions that make up our championship," said the organization on its website. "We do not see options for these two events [quarterfinals and semifinals/finals] that will allow bands to safely rehearse in the normal way or travel. For the sake of students, directors, staff, boosters, workers, judges and spectators, we must not incentivize behavior that could cause any of the schools to delay opening due to an outbreak within a band."
While some local marching band programs were disappointed by the decision, both South Laurel High School and Corbin High School bands said they expected the decision.
"We sort of expected it to happen because of concerns and trends that were happening," said Michael Wooley, South Laurel High School's assistant band director and director of South Laurel Middle School Band. "We kind of knew it was coming, but it was still devastating."
"I guess even though we kind of knew it was a possibility, you are never really prepared for that," said South Laurel High School Band Director Sheldon House. "It was a devastating blow to us, but we quickly pivoted and tried to look at it as an optimistic thing. We started looking at alternatives that we could do and things we could do to still give the kids opportunities to learn and be performers."
Jimmy Cornn, director of the Corbin High School band, said, "My initial reaction, if I am being completely honest, was a little bit of relief."
"It was disappointing but it was also a little bit of relief because as a director there is a certain amount of financial obligation in doing a competitive show," said Cornn.
Like South Laurel, Corbin's band had to cancel fundraising it had planned for the spring semester.
"We lost several fundraisers at the end of the year with all of this COVID stuff, so we ended the year not in the best situation financially," said Cornn.
Cornn said much of the revenue the band produces comes from sales at the concession stands during athletic events, but with the uncertainty of the athletic seasons, that revenue stream may not generate the funds necessary for a competitive show.
A competitive show season for Corbin High School costs roughly $40,000 from start to finish, said Cornn.
After the decision to cancel the championships was made, both South Laurel and Corbin began planning alternatives for students.
"The goal is to keep the kids learning and giving them opportunities," said Wooley. "Even with no guaranteed performances we still feel like we are providing opportunities for the kids in a safe way."
"We were looking for a show that would provide the kids with an opportunity for excellence in performing arts, but at the same time, we wouldn't feel like we had that much of a financial stake in it as we would for the show we were originally planning," said House. "We were trying to get the best of both worlds so to speak."
"We are changing it up and we are going to be kind of like a college football band," said Cornn.
Despite having not marched at half-time of football games for several years, Corbin's band is planning on performing a pre-game show and possibly a half-time show. The time allotted for the band to perform its competitive show during halftime was not long enough to accommodate the performance, but since this season's show will be shorter, it will be more feasible for the band to perform.
Both schools were able to still host band camp, but they added extra precautions like wearing masks, social distancing, temperature checks and moving most, if not all, aspects of the rehearsals outside.
House said that South Laurel has been preparing for how to host a safe band camp since May. They formulated a plan based on the recommendations from the Kentucky Department of Education, KMEA and the CDC.
House said that they began dividing the students into "pods" of 10 students or less and made sure each student used the same piece of equipment each day and that equipment was not shared.
Equipment is sanitized daily, said House. The school has provided cleaning supplies for the program to use to sanitize equipment.
Cornn said that Corbin's band is operating under similar precautions. Cornn said that Corbin High School has instituted a rule that "If you are moving, you are masking."
While the program is trying to conduct most of its rehearsals outside, inside the classroom, places have been marked on the floor indicating a six-foot distance. Cornn said that each student sets up his or her own chair and must wear a mask unless they are appropriately distanced and seated.
Both band programs said that they have decreased the number of practices.
"I think the kids are stressed about how they are going to learn," said Cornn. "I think it is important that they have time to meet their academic demands especially if they are different."
House and Wooley said that South Laurel is going to use this year to focus on the long term goals of the program.
"Training and educating the kids is a linear thing," said Wooley. "Whether we perform in September, October, next spring or next fall, we are still teaching and training our kids."
South Laurel is coming off two back to back state champion seasons. Wooley said this year, the idea has been to not lose momentum. He said that even with cutting back on rehearsals and following the guidelines the students are choosing to work just as hard as if they were competing this season.
"They are working as hard as they normally work, but just under different circumstances," said Wooley. "It is business as usual, but with a mask."
Seniors in both programs have lost their last competition season with their respective schools, but the directors say that the students have handled the news well.
"They have been really good about it," said Wooley. "They understand that they still have a role."
"They have handled it better than I expected," said Cornn. Though he admitted that he expected some of his students to quit, none of his students have left the program.
"We had that conversation that band and performing are much more than trophies, much more than winning," said Cornn.
While neither band will be able to compete in the championships this year, both have big goals in sight.
South Laurel directors said their goals involve continuing to train and educate students as well as focusing on the long term goals of the program.
Cornn said that his goals include the kids having fun and making good memories while also restoring some school spirit within the marching band by exploring the aspects of how the marching band program can influence school culture.
KMEA said that it looks forward to the return of the championship competition next fall.
