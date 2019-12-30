There is less than two weeks before the deadline for candidates to file for this year's May primary election.
But according to Laurel County Clerk Tony Brown, no one has yet brought their paperwork to his office to file for this year's elections.
"The deadline to file is Jan. 10," Brown said. "As of today (Friday), no one has filed."
Those elected offices up for grabs this year include the London City Council and school board representatives on the local front, as well as the seats of U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives and state representatives.
City council members serve two-year terms with six elected for the position. However, if 12 or less file for the council seats, there will be no May primary for those candidates, instead allowing the top six vote getters to face off in the November general election.
The U.S. Senate seat currently held by Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Leader, is being challenged by Democrat candidate, Amy McGrath. At this time, neither McConnell nor McGrath are facing opposition by another member of their respective political parties. However, if either does face a challenger, that race will be decided in the May primary with the winners of those races challenging each other in November.
Long-time U.S. Representative Harold "Hal" Rogers, Republican, is also unopposed at this point in the election filing.
The state representative race will offer five different districts to Laurel County residents. Those seats are currently held by Tommy Turner (85th), Regina Bunch Huff (82nd), Robert Goforth (89th), Jim Stewart III (86th) and Derek Lewis (90th).
Also up for grabs this year is the State Senator position for the 21st District, currently held by Albert Robinson of London.
Those wishing to run for state and federal positions must file at the state level. Those in local elections such as city council will file with the Laurel County Clerk's office.
