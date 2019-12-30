Those voters wishing to change their political parties have just one more day to do so for the 2020 elections.
The Kentucky Secretary of State's website lists Tuesday, Dec. 31 as the deadline to change party affiliation in order to vote in the May 19 primary election. However, the holiday schedule of the Laurel County Clerk's office will have the county government offices closed on Dec. 31, leaving local voters wishing to change their party registration only Monday, Dec. 30 to do so. The deadline for changing registration is 4 p.m.
This year's election dates are May 19 for the primary elections and November 3 for the general election. Those wishing to register to vote must do so by April 20 for the May primary and by October 5 to cast their ballot in the November 3 general election.
