This is one of 10 candidates running for the six open London City Council positions. All candidates who had submitted answers for the candidate questionnaires as of Tuesday afternoon are in Wednesday's edition of the Sentinel-Echo. Any submitted after will be in next week's edition.
Daniel Carmack, 38, is seeking a second term on the London City Council.
Carmack said he decided to run for re-election as he wants to continue being a voice for the citizens of London and being a champion for greater transparency in government, more economic development and to promote more community involvement.
"We must involve more citizens in decision making and communicate what we are doing, why we are doing it and how it benefits those we serve," he said. "Our best days are still ahead and by serving each other, we will get there together. Running for city council is another opportunity to serve to make London, Kentucky the best version of ourselves and reach our highest potential."
Carmack said he feels during his time in office, he has already tried to do this and has been successful in doing so.
"I have tried to cut a different path and do what I felt the citizens needed and that is to be an ear to listen when there are concerns and then speak up to get answers, even if it was not the answer some wanted to hear," he said. "Serving the public has been a part of what has always driven me and in some respects, a calling.
"During my time in office, I have successfully recruited multiple businesses to our city and worked with others to bring other business to town," he continued. "I helped develop incentive packages that directly benefited both existing businesses and helped recruit new."
He said he also worked to give consistent updates to citizens about council meetings, potential business before the council, ways for the public to speak up and communicate how tax dollars are being spent.
"I have worked with fellow council members to advocate for greater transparency concerning the tourism commission and have worked to address problems head on and not ignore them," he said. "Being elected to serve the people of London is an honor that I take seriously and have made it a point to attend every council meeting without any absences. As the peoples representative, I believe that you cannot represent if you are not in the room."
Carmack is heavily involved in the community. He is a husband to Dr. Jordyne Carmack, PhD, a professor at the University of the Cumberlands and soon to be father to Elizabeth Lee, due January 2021, and defines himself as a community ambassador.
He is a top producing realtor with Sallie Davidson Realtors, serving clients all over Eastern and Central Kentucky.
He is a proud board member of both First Priority Tri County and CHI-St. Joseph London Hospital Foundation, a Rotarian with London Rotary, Vice President of London Downtown, and chairman of both the Redbud Ride and the Economic Revitalization Team.
He also serves on the Laurel County PVA Board of Adjustments, is an organizer along with London Tourism of the bi-annual Community Clean Up Day, organizer of Shop Small Saturday in London, volunteer for God's Pantry, Realtors Community Give Back and member of First Baptist Church London worship team. He is a member of Leadership Kentucky's BRIGHT Program and selected as one of London's Leaders 10 Under 40 in 2018.
"I also work to promote locally owned London and Laurel County businesses and economic development," he said.
Carmack said some of his goals are to make London the most business friendly city in Kentucky and secondly to create a culture that will make our city a place that our kids never want to leave, and those that do leave are few and far between.
"I am a public servant, not a politician," he said. "The only two promises that I can make to our citizens is that I will always do my best to make London KY proud and will always put people first, not agendas."
