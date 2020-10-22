This is one of 10 candidates running for the six open London City Council positions on the general election ballot. All candidates who had submitted answers for the candidate questionnaires as of Tuesday afternoon are in Wednesday's edition of the Sentinel-Echo. Any submitted after will be in next week's edition.
Michael Dane Gilpin II is a builder and wanted to use his skills to help continue to build and grow the town he was born in, London, by seeking a position on London City Council.
Gilpin, 52, has two family owned companies. Gilpin Construction Company is a commercial general contracting company started by his father in 1971. In 2006, Gilpin opened a separate concrete company, Pathway Concrete Materials, LLC to supply the needs of the concrete industry in this area.
"I provide oversight and management in both of these companies," he said.
Gilpin holds 20+ years experience on the London-Laurel County Planning and Zoning Commission. In 1995, he was appointed by then Mayor Ken Smith to the commission.
"The work of the Commission piqued my interest in governance and how good structure can really help people and conversely, the lack thereof, can lead to various less than desirable conditions. As a builder this all made sense. Good plans with good craftsmen usually lead to great projects," he said.
"I believe my building experience gives me a great advantage in seeing the multiple aspects of growing a city," he added.
Gilpin said he feels that being a survivor in the construction industry is an accomplishment that qualifies him for the city council position.
"As I have aged in the construction industry, the financial side of the business has required a greater focus and understand to survive," he said. "The great recession starting in 2008 hit the building industry the hardest. It forced numerous construction companies and tradesman out of work and business. It has taken tremendous financial management and Godly favor for any construction related business to survive the last 12 years."
If elected, Gilpin wants to focus on unity, community and transparency.
"I want to see the city and the county continue to do great things together," he said.
"The pandemic has proven that our children and adolescents need a strong community basis. We must focus on programs like sports, art, science, faith and education that keep these young minds engaged," he added.
As far as transparency, Gilpin said he tried to practice that in his time on the planning and zoning commission.
"As Commission chairman I always try to not just hand down the law and regulations but help all parties involved understand, to the best of my ability, why the regulation was established and what it was trying to protect," he said. "You can't always make every party happy but as public servants we should try to constantly increase understanding."
Gilpin is a graduate of London Christian Academy and Eastern Kentucky University. He currently serves as the chairman of the Laurel County Planning Commission and on the board of the Leadership Collective. He is a past board member of CCC and of London Downtown.
Gilpin is married to Linda Lance Gilpin who is originally from London and they have two children, Michael, 20, and Olivia, 17. They attend the Creek Church.
