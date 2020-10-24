This is one of 10 candidates running for the six open London City Council positions. All candidates who had submitted answers for the candidate questionnaires as of Tuesday afternoon are in Wednesday's edition of the Sentinel-Echo. Any submitted after will be in next week's edition.
Kelly Smith Greene, 58, is a familiar name to London voters. The life-long London resident has previously served two terms on the London City Council from 2014-2018, but stepped down to run for the London mayor following in her father’s footsteps. After a hard fought mayoral campaign that saw her lose to incumbent Troy Rudder by less than 300 votes, Greene has decided to once again run for city council this election cycle.
Greene’s father, Ken Smith, was London’s mayor from 1995-2006. Greene says that working with her father as she was growing up instilled that love of London and desire to serve its citizens.
“I’ve got that heritage of some politics in my life and just the love of London where I’ve been raised here all my life,” she said. “Working alongside my dad when he was mayor at special events here in London, in hearing him talk of being mayor, I just gained a little bit of knowledge of how the city operates. That gave me the desire to want to serve the city. I just had that kind of bred in me, that leadership, that servant characteristic.”
Greene said that the biggest concern for her as a candidate running for city council was the communication between local government officials and their constituents. She says that she’s seen a need for London citizens and that people feel their voices, needs, and concerns aren’t being heard or met.
The experience gained from not only watching her father all of those years, but serving on the city council previously as well, gives Greene the confidence that she can help those London voters feeling unheard.
“I decided to run to be that voice and I know on three different occasions it made the difference just in being able to get that information to the concerned parties, and let them be there, and speak up for themselves,” noted Greene. “I was able to get the information to the people and get those people at council meetings, which turned around the situation.”
Other areas of focus for Greene if elected are London’s infrastructure, economic growth, and the city’s restaurant tax and tourism budget.
“I’m very interested in tourism and where our money is being spent as far as tourism goes,” she said. “That is my main thing. I know people are concerned in London about the tourism dollars. I would want them being more transparent when it comes to those tax dollars and where they’re being spent.”
As mentioned Greene is the daughter of former London Mayor Ken Smith and his wife Helen. She has three siblings, Tim Smith, Tammy Roaden, and Lori Mink. She is married to Gary Greene and the two of them have two children, Brooklyn Greene Ball and Garrett Greene. She is currently raising her great niece Raelyn Layke.
As a result, Greene has recently retired from the Laurel County Board of Education for 27 years. She is a former small businesses owner and is a member of Soul’s Harbor Church in London. She is the only woman running for London City Council.
“I’m number seven on the ballot,” she said. “If elected, I will continue to serve the people and be a voice for the people of London.”
