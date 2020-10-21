This is one of 10 candidates running for the six open London City Council positions on the general election ballot. All candidates who had submitted answers for the candidate questionnaires as of Tuesday afternoon are in Wednesday's edition of the Sentinel-Echo. Any submitted after will be in next week's edition.
Kip Jervis, 55, has made most of his living in radio broadcasting and programming and while he once served on the East Bernstadt school board, he now wants to give back to the town where he was raised and currently lives as a council member for London City Council.
Jervis is a 1983 graduate of Laurel County High School and now lives in the same neighborhood in London where he was raised.
This will be Jervis's first bid for election as a city council member, but still feels he is qualified for the position from his past experience.
"The good people of East Bernstadt chose me to serve them on their school board for several terms prior to my move back to London. I learned how to be a good board member there, having served with some great mentors," he said. "While on the EBSB, we were able to see the building of a brand new school through to fruition, which is now such a source of pride for the parents, students, and faculty there. Also, in 1992, I was the youngest person ever elected to my church board at Carmichael. Six years later we oversaw a large and beautiful physical expansion of the only church I've ever been a member of."
As for why he wanted to run for election this year, Jervis said he enjoyed serving on the East Bernstadt school board and continues to have an interest in civic obligation and city government.
"Life's been good to me so far. I want to give back," he said.
"I don't know of anywhere on earth where there's more good natured and good hearted folks than right here in London," he added.
His platform is simple, he said.
"A registered Republican, I'm a man who believes in treating others with dignity," he said. "I have an unbelievable list of friends that I know I could go years without seeing, and then if I needed their help with something, they'd be right there. And they know I would for them as well. Folks won't remember what you had when you're gone, but I promise they'll remember how you treated them. You can't lift yourself up by putting others down.
"I'm a man with conservative values," he added. "I love to watch sports. I was born with a passion for music. I love a good laugh. I believe strongly in the right to bear arms, and I wholeheartedly support our honest local police officers and first responders. I feel our children are our greatest asset, after all they're the future of our city. I want it to be great place for them to raise their family, just as it has been for me in raising mine. In broadcasting, I've had the good fortune to meet and talk with some awesome celebrities. I've played in bands with great musicians. I've written, recorded, and produced music. I've traveled and seen first hand the awesomeness of God's creation. But I want my legacy to be my children, and your children. If you'll be kind enough to vote for me, it will be my honor to serve you if elected."
While he works in radio broadcasting, Jervis has also served as a purchasing agent and warehouse manager at Interstate/Leeco Coal Co., which at the time was the county's largest employer. He has worked as a temp on the loading dock for the USPS and as a floor supervisor on a contract with one of the largest public utilities firms in the U.S., American Water.
He also served 10 years as the stadium public address announcer for North Laurel High School in football and basketball and served on the World Chicken Festival board of directors for its first 20 years, organizing and hosting, along with my family, the Williams Family, the Sunday afternoon entertainment.
His wife Tammy is the proprietor of Unique Hair Boutique. They have two children, Elijah who is a teacher and coach at North Laurel Middle School as well as a minister, and owner of Amazing Grass Lawn Care, and Jazz who is a junior at Eastern Kentucky University and a member of Eastern's chapter of Alpha Omicron Pi.
