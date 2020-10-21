This is one of 10 candidates running for the six open London City Council positions on the general election ballot. All candidates who had submitted answers for the candidate questionnaires as of Tuesday afternoon are in Wednesday's edition of the Sentinel-Echo. Any submitted after will be in next week's edition.
Danny Phelps was born and raised in London and has served on London City Council since 2003. Phelps is seeking re-election as he wants to continue to make improvements throughout the city.
"I hope, if re-elected, to continue striving to make permanent improvements at Levi Jackson city park as well as our other city parks such as the wellness park and the veterans park on Dixie Street and the Main Street park and community stage for the benefit of our citizens," he said.
Phelps, 64, is a retired business owner and business education and music educator. He is a graduate of Laurel County High School, Sue Bennett College, Eastern Kentucky University, and Union College with master's degree in comprehensive business education.
In his years on city council Phelps has been part of many developmental projects throughout the city and helped in purchasing new equipment for city departments.
"During my terms I have been involved in the construction of the present fire department building, including the acquisition of new ladder truck and new fire trucks, improvements in the police and street department, new garbage truck which are powered by natural gas being cleaner and more efficient, farmers market, community center improvements, and major infrastructure improvements in our water and sewer services," he said.
Phelps also said he is at the highest level of continuing education for elected officials from KY League of Cities.
"I want to keep working to get economic growth and further development in London and all of our county so that young people can stay and raise their families here," he said.
