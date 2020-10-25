This is one of 10 candidates running for the six open London City Council positions on the general election ballot. All candidates who had submitted answers for the candidate questionnaires as of Tuesday afternoon are in Wednesday's edition of the Sentinel-Echo. Any submitted after will be in next week's edition.
Justin Young said he thinks his over 20 years of business experience will benefit the city so he decided to run for London City Council.
"I think my years of experience in business will give me a fresh perspective to the workings of the city and appreciation for the source of city revenue, which is the residents’ money," he said. "They deserve to have their money spent wisely. I have had to make tough decisions in business and I would do the right thing even if it’s the hard thing."
Young, 44, started a construction business in 1998 and has been an excavating contractor ever since. Some of the projects he has done include land reclamation for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Division of Abandoned Mine Lands, gas and oil line installation as well as building and reclaiming drilling locations. He has also done commercial site development including the local Walgreens, Steak and Shake, Starbucks, Long John Silver, Bojangles, Shiloh's renovation among other major projects.
"Being in business for over 20 years, I have dealt with employees, contracts, bidding, attorneys, other contractors, local, state and federal entities as well as the railroad. I feel that until you pay your own payroll, equipment payments, insurance payments, purchase materials and all the other tasks related to owning a business, it’s hard to truly appreciate the sacrifice tax dollars are to people and the importance of spending those tax dollars wisely," he said.
If elected, Young wants to see the city become more transparent on its expenditures.
"Other nearby towns have every dime spent on their website for residents to see," he said. "As far as public monies being spent, we should have nothing to hide from London residents. We should have every city action available online."
He said he would also like to revisit current ordinances to see which can be improved or removed to ensure more business and residential development comes inside the city limits instead of in the county.
"I would like to see boards appointed by the city be able to act independently, as they have been designed," he also said of what he hoped to accomplish if elected.
Young is married to Karlyle Keith Young and they have two children, Margaret Lane (Maggie), 11, and Dyche, 7.
He is a lifelong member of First Baptist Church. He is a Mason, a Shriner and a member of Rotary International.
