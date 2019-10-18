October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and last week's Arts & Eats featured a candlelight vigil to remember those who have experienced that dark aspect of their lives.
Shirley Caudel, Victim's Advocate for the Cumberland Valley Domestic Violence Services, said that 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men will experience domestic violence during their lifetimes. The domestic violence center in Laurel County serves both men and women - and their children - with shelter, safety, counseling and any other services needed to help them with the trauma of abuse.
A testimonial by a current resident of the facility also brought home the dire circumstances facing many families in the area. The emotional support offered at the center has been a factor in the recovery of victims and provides them with hope and help to restart their lives.
The group then distributed candles to the crowd and held a moment of silence to remember those who have lost their lives to domestic violence as well as in honor of those who have taken the steps to remove themselves from those situations.
Domestic violence is defined by verbal, sexual and physical abuse, with the Center for Disease Control citing that 5 million acts of domestic violence take place each year against women ages 18 and older. An estimated 3 million of those cases involve men. The website of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence states that 37.5 percent of Kentucky women and 31 percent of Kentucky men experience intimate partner physical violence and/or rape during their lifetime and that 1 of 9 women in Kentucky have been a victim of forcible rape.
The website also states that between July 1, 2013 and June 30, 2014, domestic violence centers hosted 119,718 overnight stays by victims of domestic violence - with 45 percent of those being children. The lack of adequate facilities and resources resulted in 10 percent of victims being turned away, the article continues.
The Cumberland Valley Domestic Violence Services facility in Laurel County remains dedicated to helping those in need. That need, however, is dependent on funding and resources. To enhance their abilities to assist those in need, the organization is hosting a Chili Cookoff on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Wildcat Harley Davidson. Those wishing to enter the contest may do so free of charge, while consumers can contribute $10 to sample and vote for the best chili. Bowls of chili can be purchased for $5, and children's art will also be available for purchase. Prizes for the best chili will be awarded as well as other prizes.
To enter the chili cookoff contest, contact Wildcat Harley Davidson at (606) 862-5656.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.