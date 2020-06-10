A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday at 8 p.m. at the Laurel County Courthouse to recognize social injustice.
Wayne Riley with the African American Heritage Council has played a key role in organizing this event that he coins as a "family friendly" gathering to recognize that all lives matter and that social injustice is an issue that needs to be recognized locally.
"I want this to be something where we can deal with racism, but this is not about 'police bashing' because that is not happening here," he said. "We have some issues but it doesn't involve our police like it has in other places."
Instead, the police will be on hand to speak about their feelings on social injustice and racism, along with Mayor Troy Rudder and Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield.
"The Mayor and the Judge will do a welcome and the Chief of Police will speak," Riley said. "We have someone who wrote something about this and he will speak. Then we'll open it up for people to speak."
Riley added that social distancing will be encouraged and that anyone attending who does not have a mask can get one when they arrive. Candles for the event will be supplied by the organizers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.